1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Watch This Clip of BLACKPINK's Lisa for Your Daily Dose of "Fitspo"

중앙일보

입력

AS IF IT&#39;S YOUR LAST Rehearsal Stage (www.youtube.com/watch?v=dYQEr6FNF_I)

AS IF IT&#39;S YOUR LAST Rehearsal Stage (www.youtube.com/watch?v=dYQEr6FNF_I)

This clip of BLACKPINK's Lisa rehearsing for Show! Music Core is a total fitspo material.

"It should be illegal to look this good," commented one enthused fan.

AS IF IT&#39;S YOUR LAST Rehearsal Stage (www.youtube.com/watch?v=dYQEr6FNF_I)

AS IF IT&#39;S YOUR LAST Rehearsal Stage (www.youtube.com/watch?v=dYQEr6FNF_I)

BLACKPINK&#39;s Lisa [Photo from BLACKPINK&#39;s official Facebook]

BLACKPINK&#39;s Lisa [Photo from BLACKPINK&#39;s official Facebook]

One YouTuber uploaded this clip of BLACKPINK's rehearsal stage of their 2017 lead single 'As If It's Your Last' for the music show broadcast on MBC, which immediately went viral.

As of November 2017, the clip boasts 835,094 views and more than a thousand comments. It is not usual for rehearsal clips to attract this much attention online.

AS IF IT&#39;S YOUR LAST Rehearsal Stage (www.youtube.com/watch?v=dYQEr6FNF_I)

AS IF IT&#39;S YOUR LAST Rehearsal Stage (www.youtube.com/watch?v=dYQEr6FNF_I)

AS IF IT&#39;S YOUR LAST Rehearsal Stage (www.youtube.com/watch?v=dYQEr6FNF_I)

AS IF IT&#39;S YOUR LAST Rehearsal Stage (www.youtube.com/watch?v=dYQEr6FNF_I)

Sporting a simple crop top and black skinny jeans, Lisa is totally rocking the "I-just-woke-up-like-this" sort of look. Although it was only a rehearsal, she danced the stage away like nobody's business, flashing her toned abs in the cropped T-shirt.

All the members managed to look absolutely gorgeous with barely any makeup on.

"It should be illegal to look this good," commented one enthused fan.

BLACKPINK's 'As If It's Your Last' music video is enjoying a smashing success, with 188,278,910 views on YouTube as of 28 November 2017.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT