Watch This Clip of BLACKPINK's Lisa for Your Daily Dose of "Fitspo"

This clip of BLACKPINK's Lisa rehearsing for Show! Music Core is a total fitspo material.

"It should be illegal to look this good," commented one enthused fan.

One YouTuber uploaded this clip of BLACKPINK's rehearsal stage of their 2017 lead single 'As If It's Your Last' for the music show broadcast on MBC, which immediately went viral.

As of November 2017, the clip boasts 835,094 views and more than a thousand comments. It is not usual for rehearsal clips to attract this much attention online.

Sporting a simple crop top and black skinny jeans, Lisa is totally rocking the "I-just-woke-up-like-this" sort of look. Although it was only a rehearsal, she danced the stage away like nobody's business, flashing her toned abs in the cropped T-shirt.

All the members managed to look absolutely gorgeous with barely any makeup on.

BLACKPINK's 'As If It's Your Last' music video is enjoying a smashing success, with 188,278,910 views on YouTube as of 28 November 2017.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

