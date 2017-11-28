Two Adorable Photos from TWICE Nayeon's Baby Days

Nayeon's mother had a throwback surprise for TWICE fans.

On her personal Instagram account, the 22-year-old singer's mother shared photos from Nayeon's baby days.

Apparently, Nayeon was quite the fashionista even as a baby, with her head-to-toe color-coordinated attire.

"She looks just as cute now as she was back then," commented one fan. "She does have the same smile," commented another.

TWICE's most recent single LIKEY has been a tremendous success so far, topping charts everywhere.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

