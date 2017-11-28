1 읽는 중

Two Adorable Photos from TWICE Nayeon's Baby Days

중앙일보

입력

Nayeon of TWICE [Photo from TWICE&#39;s official Facebook]

Nayeon's mother had a throwback surprise for TWICE fans.

Nayeon's mother had a throwback surprise for TWICE fans.

Nayeon's mom had the best throwback surprise for TWICE fans.

On her personal Instagram account, the 22-year-old singer's mother shared photos from Nayeon's baby days.

Apparently, Nayeon was quite the fashionista even as a baby, with her head-to-toe color-coordinated attire.

"She looks just as cute now as she was back then," commented one fan. "She does have the same smile," commented another.

Nayeon the baby fashionista [Photo from Instagram]

Nayeon the baby fashionista [Photo from Instagram]

Nayeon the baby fashionista [Photo from Instagram]

Nayeon the baby fashionista [Photo from Instagram]

TWICE's most recent single LIKEY has been a tremendous success so far, topping charts everywhere.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

