TWICE's Nayeon Bombarded with Mean Comments During a Live-stream

Nayeon of TWICE was bombarded with mean comments during a live-stream.

"Why are they being so mean to me?" said Nayeon, visibly hurt.

The 22-year-old TWICE member held a solo live-stream session for her fans where she took a stroll around town, conversing freely with the viewers.

It wasn's long before she started getting bombarded with mean comments telling her that "her face looks bloated."

"I'm not going to do this anymore," joked Nayeon, in an attempt to hide her feelings.

But the hate comments didn't stop there. "Did you put makeup on only half of your face?" mocked one viewer.

"I couldn't sleep well last night. That's why I don't look too well," Nayeon said in response. "She got visibly upset, asking the viewers, "why are they being so mean to me?"

Some went too far as to call her "old."

"They said I'm old," the singer read the comments out loud in shock.

"These people are carrying the joke too far," said some fans in defense of Nayeon, deeming that "the comments on her looks were too much." The mean comments eventually went under criticism.

