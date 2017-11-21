'With Her Tiny Hands...' IU Makes a Meal for Sulli

Singer IU(25) made former girl group f(x) member Sulli(24) a meal.

A post on an online community titled 'IU makes Sulli a meal' featured a picture Sulli had posted on her previous Instagram account (@jin_ri_sul) last year.

Then, Sulli commented "Ji-eun (IU's real name) unni made me a meal. I made her work on her off day. But it's so cute to think that she made me a meal with her petite hands." She also added hashtags #IloveyouGodJieun #Jingjjang (fans' pet name for IU).

Catch a glimpse of IU and Sulli's endearing friendship!

On the meal IU prepared for Sulli, there's a sunny-side-up, water Kimchi, and other exquisite side dishes as well. Also, IU, probably embarrassed to be seen without any makeup on, is covering her face with her hands.

Sulli and IU are known to be 'best friends.' The two first became acquainted as they hosted the SBS music show 'Inkigayo' in 2011. IU's 2012 single album 'Peach' is well known for being about Sulli. Afterwards, Sulli is frequently referred to as "the human peach."

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

