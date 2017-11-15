Photos of Former Baby K-pop Star Bang Ye-dam Who Became a Man

A familiar face appeared on Mnet's TV show 'Stray Kids.'

Who'd have known that the little sweetheart would grow up to be a man?

'Stray Kids,' aired on the 14th, featured a battle between JYP and YG Entertainment trainees.

Bang Ye-dam, a runner-up on SBS 'K-pop star season 2'(2013), attended as a YG trainee. Bang Ye-dam's mature looks instantly caught the eyes of contestants.

He seemed to be quite tall, well over 170cm, giving off a manly vibe, with his childlike face nowhere to be seen.

Bang Ye-dam, a 12-year old boy when he participated in 'K-pop star season 2,' gave dazzling performances of Justin Bieber's 'Baby' and Michael Jackson's 'Black or White.' Park Jin-young, as a judge, had shed tears of awe at Bang's on-stage performance.

Bang Ye-dam is training for his official debut as a singer at YG Entertainment. YG Entertainment announced plans for "YG's youngest new boy group ever to debut, fronted by Bang Ye-dam."