Judge For Yourself: Did Wanna One Copy BTS' Choreography?

Wait, did Wanna One copy Bangtan Boys (BTS)' dance moves?

You be the judge.

Wanna One's newest single Beautiful is generating controversy over their choreography.

Apparently, there are claims that the Produce 101 boy group has copied the choreography of BTS' song of the identical title, Beautiful.

It is the part of the choreography that is evocative of a man leading the dance with his lady partner.

The choreographer of Wanna One's Beautiful, Choi Young-joon of CJ E&M, has clarified his intentions.

Choi has been requested by a representative at YMC Entertainment to choreograph Wanna One's new song. He explained that when he listened to the song for the first time, he envisaged a partnered dance like a ballroom dance or pair skating.

"The working title of [Wanna One's Beautiful] was originally Beauty and the Beast, which naturally made me recall the ballroom dance scene where Belle and the Beast are dancing in his castle," said the choreographer, denying claims of plagiarizing BTS' photography.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

