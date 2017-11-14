Gifts from SHINee and EXO Win the Indonesian First Daughter's Heart

The president of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, had something special prepared for Indonesia's first daughter, who is reportedly a K-Pop fan.

SHINee and EXO personally congratulated her.

On November 9, Mr. Moon visited the Indonesian presidential palace for the bilateral summit talk with the Indonesian president Joko Widodo.

The South Korean leader gifted the eldest daughter of Mr. Widodo with a heartfelt video message congratulating her wedding from SHINee's Minho and a personally-autographed CD of EXO. SHINee and EXO are two of the most popular boy bands of South Korea.

At the luncheon that followed the summit talk, Mr. Widodo thanked Mr. Moon remarking that he too is "a long-time K-Pop fan."

President Jokowi's familiarity with K-Pop is widely known.

In May 2016, Mr. Jokowi had stated that his daughters are fans of Korean pop musicians during his visit to Seoul, displaying a photograph taken with SHINee's Minho.

He also stated that "South Korea is one of [his] favorite countries to visit," and expressed a particular penchant for the country's food and music.

It is surmised that the South Korean president prepared the gift with regard to the Indonesian first family's personal preferences.

It would be interesting to see if K-Pop-related gift items will come up again in other summit meetings.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com