1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Gifts from SHINee and EXO Win the Indonesian First Daughter's Heart

중앙일보

입력

The president of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, had something special prepared for Indonesia's first daughter, who is reportedly a K-Pop fan.

SHINee and EXO personally congratulated her.

On November 9, Mr. Moon visited the Indonesian presidential palace for the bilateral summit talk with the Indonesian president Joko Widodo.

The South Korean leader gifted the eldest daughter of Mr. Widodo with a heartfelt video message congratulating her wedding from SHINee's Minho and a personally-autographed CD of EXO. SHINee and EXO are two of the most popular boy bands of South Korea.

At the luncheon that followed the summit talk, Mr. Widodo thanked Mr. Moon remarking that he too is "a long-time K-Pop fan."

President Jokowi's familiarity with K-Pop is widely known.

In May 2016, Mr. Jokowi had stated that his daughters are fans of Korean pop musicians during his visit to Seoul, displaying a photograph taken with SHINee's Minho.

He also stated that "South Korea is one of [his] favorite countries to visit," and expressed a particular penchant for the country's food and music.

It is surmised that the South Korean president prepared the gift with regard to the Indonesian first family's personal preferences.

It would be interesting to see if K-Pop-related gift items will come up again in other summit meetings.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT