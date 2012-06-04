스토리로 외우는 송오현의 TOEFL 어휘

조상대대로(Ancestral) 사는 마을마저 각종 범죄행각(Villainy)의 경향이 심해져(Inclined)

어휘는 무조건 암기하는 것이 아니다. 의미를 이해하고 머릿속에 정리해 언제든지 활용할 줄 알아야 자신만의 어휘가 된다. 연관성이 없어 보이는 3개의 어휘를 하나의 스토리로 연결하면서 재미있게 영어 단어를 즐겨보자.

세상이 날로 잔인해져 가고 있는데, 조상대대로(ancestral) 살고 있는 공동체 마을에서도 각종 범행(villainy)이 빈번해지는 경향(Inclined)이 있다. All sorts of villainy are becoming more brutal, and what’s worse is that they are inclined to be committed even in small ancestral towns.

Villainy는 나쁜 짓, 악행을 전반적으로 의미한다. ‘wicked or criminal behavior’악독하거나 범죄에 해당하는 행위를 뜻한다. ‘He has probed into the villainy of the professional racketeers.’ 그는 전문 사기단의 비행을 샅샅이 파헤쳤다. ‘He gets in some trouble, but it`s not villainy - just orneriness.’ 본성이 나쁜 게 아니라 단지 짖을 뿐이라고 변호하는 내용이다. Villainy의 동의어는 Atrocity, Perversion다. War atrocity는 전쟁의 잔악성을 말한다. Sexual perversion 은 성도착증을 의미한다. ‘All great evil is the perversion of a good.’은 모든 악행은 선(善)을 왜곡하는 데서 생겨난단 뜻이다.

Ancestral은 ‘조상 대대로’를 뜻하는 형용사다. ‘belonging to inherited from or denoting an ancestor of ancestors.’ 세습되거나 대대로 물려받은 것을 뜻한다. ‘The queen takes great pride and joy in her ancestral jewels.’ 여왕이 대대로 물려받은 보화에 높은 자긍심을 표출하고 있다. ‘I bet she is glad the ancestral family treasures are being handed down to the next generation.’가보가 다음 세대로 되물림 될 것이라는 예측이다. 동의어로 Inherited, Hereditary가 있다. Inherited diseases는 조상으로부터 유전되는 가족력을 말한다. ‘This is a powerful tool to identify hereditary factors in health and disease.’은 가족에게서 물려받은 건강상의 질병이나 유전의 원인을 규명하는 강력한 도구를 소개하고 있다.

Inclined는 ‘~하는 경향이 있는, ~하고 싶은’이란 뜻의 형용사다. ‘having or showing tendency of likeliness’ 선호하는 경향을 나타낸다. ‘An artist is naturally inclined to see the colors, shapes, and lines found in nature.’ 예술가들은 선천적으로 색감·모양·선에 대한 감각을 타고 난다는 의미다. ‘I`m more inclined to stop for coffee when it is cold outside.’ 커피 한 잔이 마시고 싶어질 때는 바깥이 추울 때다. 동의어로 Disposed가 있다. 예를 들어 ‘I don`t feel disposed to help her.’ 그 여자를 돕고 싶은 마음이 없다는 뜻이다.

<송오현 dyb교육 대표, 고려대 졸, 『송오현의 만점 영어 에세이』 저자>