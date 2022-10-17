[THINK ENGLISH] 든든한 나폴리 수비수 김민재 향한 찬사 쏟아지다

나폴리 수비수 김민재가 홈에서 열린 네덜란드 아약스와의 챔피언스리그 조별리그 A조 4차전에서의 4-2 승리 이후 동료 빅토르 오시멘과 축하하고 있다. [로이터/연합]

Kim Min-jae’s dominant debut at Napoli continues to gain attention, with one Serie A analyst going so far as to argue that he is the single best defender playing in the Italian league.

Praise keeps flooding in for 'Napoli's Rock' Kim Min-jae

든든한 나폴리 수비수 김민재 향한 찬사 쏟아지다

Thursday, October 13, 2022

dominant: 지배적인, 우세한

gain attention: 주의를 끌다

김민재의 나폴리에서의 성공적인 데뷔가 여전히 주목을 받고 있다. 한 세리에 A 분석가는 이탈리아 리그에서의 가장 뛰어난 수비수라고 주장하기도 했다.

FotMob, a popular news and statistics website and app based in Bergen, Norway, on Tuesday published a weekly Serie A review with a section dedicated to Korean center-back Kim. Calling him “Napoli’s Rock,” Serie A expert Matteo Bonetti said Kim is “the most impressive defender in the league.”

rock: 믿고 의지할 수 있는 바위처럼 든든한 사람

노르웨이 베르겐의 뉴스 및 통계 웹사이트이자 앱인 Fotmob는 11일 세리에 A 리뷰에서 따로 김민재에 대한 섹션을 빼서 설명했다. 김민재는 나폴리에게 든든한 존재라고 하면서 세리어 A 전문가 마테오 보네띠는 김민재를 리그에서 가장 인상깊은 수비수로 꼽았다.

“Kim Min-Jae has been unbelievably good, to the point where you wonder how Napoli could’ve possibly acquired him for so little (reportedly €18m),” the article said.

그 리뷰는 “김민재는 너무나 훌륭한 모습을 보이고 있다. 어떻게 나폴리가 그렇게 적은 이적료(약 1800만 유로)로 영입을 할 수 있었는지 믿기 힘들 정도다.”라고도 말했다.

“Since the summer, Kim has picked up September Player of the Month honors, helped his team get to first place in the standings and is one half of the second best defensive partnership in the league in terms of goals conceded, alongside Amir Rrahmani.

concede: 내주다

“여름 이후로 김민재는 9월 이 달의 선수상을 수상했고, 나폴리가 순위에서 1위를 차지할 수 있는데 공신이고 아미르 라흐마니와 함께 리그 내에서 실점이 두번째로 낮은 훌륭한 수비 파트너십을 보여주고 있다.”

Kim joined Napoli in July from Turkish club Fenerbahce after one year playing in the Super Lig.

김민재는 터키 클럽 페네르바체 소속으로 1년간 수퍼리그에서 뛴 후 7월에 나폴리로 이적했다.

Since arriving in Naples, Kim has played the full 90 minutes in 12 of Napoli’s 13 games so far this season across all competitions.

나폴리에 온 이후로 김민재는 시즌이 시작한 이후 나폴리의 13경기 중 12경기에서 90분 풀타임을 소화했다.

Across all those games, Kim and the Napoli defensive line have only conceded 11 goals, seven in league games and four in the Champions League. Not only has Kim pulled his weight in defense, he has also scored two Serie A goals so far this season, against Monza on Aug. 21 and Lazio on Sept. 3.

pull one’s weight: 제 할 일을 하다, 열심히 하다

이 모든 경기에서 김민재와 나폴리 수비는 11골만을 내주었는데 7골은 리그 경기에서 내주었고 4골은 챔피언스리그 경기에서 내주었다. 김민재는 수비에서 자신의 역할을 충실하게 했을 뿐만 아니라 8월 21일 몬차전과 9월 3일 라치오전에서 득점하면서 벌써 두 골이나 기록했다.

That performance has seen Kim earn plenty of accolades of his own, winning the Serie A EA Sports Player of the Month for September and making it into WhoScored.com’s Europe's Best XI for the same month.

accolade: 칭찬

여태까지의 활약으로 김민재는 9월에 세리에 A EA 이달의 스포츠 선수상을 받았고 같은 달에 WhoScored.com의 유럽 베스트 11에 오르기도 하면서 많은 찬사를 받았다.