[THINK ENGLISH] 베트남 정부가 넷플릭스에 ‘작은 아씨들’ 방영 중지를 요청

tvN 드라마 시리즈 '작은 아씨들'의 한 장면. 넷플릭스에서도 시청할 수 있다. [tvN]

The Vietnamese government requested Netflix to stop showing its Korean original series “Little Women” on Wednesday, insisting that the drama distorts the Vietnam War (1960-75) and violates media and cinema laws.

베트남 정부가 넷플릭스에 ‘작은 아씨들’ 방영 중지를 요청

Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

insist: 주장하다

distort: 왜곡하다

The Vietnam War: 월남전

베트남 정부는 지난 수요일 넷플릭스에 한국 오리지널 시리즈 '작은 아씨들'의 방영을 중단할 것을 요청하며, 이 드라마가 베트남 전쟁(1960-75)을 왜곡하고 (베트남의) 미디어 및 영화 관련 법을 위반했다고 주장했다.

Vietnamese newspaper Tuổi Trẻ reported the news on Tuesday, saying that the Department of Broadcasting, Television and Electronic Information requested Netflix to stop showing the Korean drama in Vietnam beginning Wednesday.

베트남 신문 투오이 트레는 지난 화요일 이 뉴스를 보도하면서, 베트남의 방송 TV 전자정보 부처가 이 한국 드라마의 베트남 내 방영을 수요일부터 중단할 것을 넷플릭스에 요청했다고 전했다.

The Vietnamese government argued that the depiction of the Vietnam War, especially in episodes three and eight, are misleading.

depiction: 묘사

misleading: 오도하는, 오해의 소지가 있는

베트남 정부는 특히 에피소드 3과 8에서 베트남 전쟁에 대한 묘사가 오해의 소지가 있다고 주장했다.

According to Vietnamese media outlets, Netflix responded to the request by saying that it would remove the series within this week.

media outlet: 신문 방송 등의 매체

remove: 없애다, 제거하다, 삭제하다

베트남 매체들에 따르면 넷플릭스는 그 요청에 응답하여 이번 주 안에 그 시리즈를 삭제하겠다고 했다.

The drama series is produced by tvN and is also available on Netflix. When it premiered on the streaming platform last month, it stayed on Netflix’s 10 most-watched non-English series list for several weeks. The show was No. 1 in Vietnam and other Asian countries including Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand last week, according to data analysis company FlixPatrol.

available: 이용할 수 있는

premiere: 초연하다, 개봉하다, 최초로 방영하다

streaming platform: 실시간 동영상 제공 플랫폼

non-English: 비영어권

most-watched: 가장 많이 시청된

이 드라마 시리즈는 tvN에서 제작하고 넷플릭스에서도 볼 수 있다. 이 시리즈가 지난달 실시간 동영상 제공 플랫폼(넷플릭스)에서 처음 방영되기 시작했을 때 여러 주에 걸쳐 넷플릭스의 비영어권 시리즈 시청 순위 10위권 안에 들어있었다. 데이터 분석 업체 플릭스패트롤에 따르면 지난주 베트남과 인도네시아, 일본, 말레이시아, 필리핀, 싱가포르, 대만, 태국 등 아시아 국가에서 시청 1위를 차지했다.

“Little Women,” loosely based on the classic novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott, stars Kim Go-eun, Park Ji-hu and Nam Ji-hyun. Unlike the actual book, which followed four sisters, the series revolves around three.

loosely based: 느슨하게 기초한 (원작으로부터 영감을 받고 몇 가지 모티프를 따왔으나 원작 그대로는 아닌)

classic novel: 고전소설

revolve around: -을 중심으로 다루다

‘작은 아씨들’은 루이자 메이 올코트가 쓴 동명의 고전 소설에 느슨하게 기초한 것으로, 김고은, 박지후, 남지현 등이 출연한다. 네 자매의 이야기를 다룬 원래의 책과 달리 이 시리즈는 세 자매를 중심으로 전개된다.

It is a mystery thriller following the three sisters as they find themselves dealing with the case of a missing slush fund of 70 billion won ($50.6 million) in which the people involved keep dying.

slush fund: 비자금

be involved in: 연루되다, 관여하게 되다

deal with: 다루다

이 드라마는 세 자매가 700억 원의 분실된 비자금 건에 연루된 사람들이 계속 죽어가는 사건을 다루게 되면서 벌어지는 미스터리 스릴러다.

“Little Women” premiered on Sept. 3 and will come to an end at 12th episode on Oct. 9.

'작은 아씨들'은 9월 3일 첫 방송을 시작해 10월 9일 12회를 끝으로 종영한다.