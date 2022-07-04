[THINK ENGLISH] 런던 건물 벽화에 손흥민 등장하다

북런던 토트넘에 위치한 건물의 측면에 손흥민의 그래피티 벽화가 그려져 있다. [스퍼스웹 트위터 캡처]

Tottenham Hotspur striker and 2021-22 Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min was the recipient of an unconventional honor on Monday, as a large graffiti mural celebrating the Korean forward was unveiled on the streets of London.

Son Heung-min mural painted on Tottenham building

런던 건물 벽화에 손흥민 등장하다

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

unconventional: 색다른, 독특한

recipient: 받는 사람, 수령인

graffiti: 공공장소에 하는 낙서

mural: 벽화

토트넘 홋스퍼 공격수이자 2021-22 프리미어리그 골든 부트 수상자 손흥민은 27일 색다른 영예를 안았다. 런던 거리에 손흥민의 카메라 세레모니가 대형 그래피티 벽화로 등장한 것이다.

Designed and painted by British graffiti artist Gnasher Murals, the huge painting covers the width of a building in north London's Tottenham neighborhood, near Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where Son plays. The Korean captain is pictured in the middle of his signature camera goal celebration, with his name and shirt number seven also included.

width: 폭, 너비

영국의 그래피티 작가 ‘그나셔’가 디자인하고 그린 이 벽화는 손흥민이 경기를 하는 토트넘 홋스퍼 스타디움 근처 북런던 토트넘의 거리에 위치한 건물의 측면을 덮고 있다. 벽화 속 손흥민은 그의 시그니처 카메라 세레모니를 하고 있으며 영문 이름과 등번호 7번도 벽화에 담겨 있다.

Son scored 23 goals in the 2021-22 Premier League season to become the first Asian footballer ever to win the league's Golden Boot, which he shared with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

손흥민은 2021-22 프리미어리그 시즌에서 23골을 득점하면서 사상 첫 아시아인 득점왕이 되었고 리버풀의 모하메드 살라와 나란히 골든 부트를 수상했다.

The award is the latest in a long line of achievements for the much-loved Tottenham striker, who first joined the London club ahead of the 2015- 16 season. Son and playmaking partner Harry Kane have already taken the title of the greatest playmaking partnership the league has ever seen, and the Korean international has also won the FIFA Puskas Award for the greatest goal scored in the world.

long line of: 길게 줄지은

achievement: 업적

FIFA Puskas Award: FIFA 푸스카스상, 1년간 전세계에서 가장 멋진 골을 기록한 선수에게 주는 상

7년 전 2015-16 시즌을 앞두고 토트넘에 입단한 이후로 손흥민이 남긴 많은 업적 중 가장 최근의 업적이 골든 부트 수상이다. 손흥민과 득점 파트너 해리 케인은 이미 프리미어 리그 역사상 가장 많은 골을 넣은 듀오가 되었고, 그 해 전 세계 최고의 골을 넣은 선수에게 수여하는 푸스카스 상을 수상하기도 했다.

Unsurprisingly, Son remains a fan favorite at Tottenham, and has been voted the Tottenham Hotspur Player of the Year on three occasions, in 2019, 2020 and this year.

손흥민이 토트넘 팬들에게서 최고의 인기를 누리는 것은 더 이상 놀라운 일이 아니다. 손흥민은 2019년, 2020년 그리고 2022년 총 세번 토트넘 올해의 선수로 선정되었다.

The mural in Tottenham is not the first time Son has been captured in a large-scale piece of street art. The Korean international already graces the side of the building in his home town of Chuncheon, Gangwon.

grace(v.): 꾸미다, 장식하다.

손흥민이 대형 벽화에 등장한 것은 이번이 처음이 아니다. 이미 그의 고향인 강원도 춘천에는 손흥민의 벽화가 건물의 측면을 화려하게 장식하고 있다.

Son's honors this year are not exclusively of the artistic and footballing variety. Earlier this month the Spurs star was also presented with the Cheongnyong Medal, Korea’s highest sporting honor. The medal, bestowed by President Yoon Suk-yeol, was presented ahead of an international friendly against Brazil, the first of four Korea played this month.

bestow: 수여하다, 부여하다

friendly: 친선전

올해 손흥민은 벽화와 골든 부트 이외에도 많은 영예를 누렸다. 6월 초 손흥민은 브라질을 상대로 한 친선전에 앞서 윤석열 대통령으로부터 대한민국 체육훈장 최고 등급인 청룡상을 받았다.