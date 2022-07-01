[THINK ENGLISH] 사카모토, 유희열 ‘아주 사적인 밤’ 표절 아니다라고 말해

가수 및 작곡가 유희열 [안테나 뮤직]

Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto said he believes Korean singer and songwriter You Heeyul’s “A Very Private Night” has “similarities” to his piece “Aqua” but does not think “it is on the level of requiring any legal actions to protect my piece.”

Tuesday, June 21, 2022

similarity: 유사성

legal action: 법적조치

일본 작곡가 사카모토 류이치가 가수 및 작곡가 유희열의 “아주 사적인 밤”이 그의 “Aqua” 와 유사하지만 “나의 음악을 보호하기 위한 법적 조치가 필요한 수준이라고 볼수는 없다” 고 말했다.

“I appreciate my fans who reported the incident to me and Mr. You’s honest intention to speak publicly about the song,” Sakamoto said.

appreciate: 감사하다

report: 제보하다

publicly: 공개적으로

“나에게 본 사안을 제보해주신 팬 여러분과 이 건에 대해 공개적으로 이야기하려는 유씨의 솔직한 의도에 감사하다.”고 사카모토가 말했다.

“I can see great respect for my composition. I have some pieces that I have obvious strong influences from Bach and Debussy, whom I love, respect, and from whom I have learned a lot. I don’t mean to put myself on the same level as Bach and Debussy, so please don’t get me wrong.”

respect: 존경심

get me wrong: 나에 대해 오해하다

“나의 작곡에 대한 큰 존경심을 알 수 있다. 나는 내가 사랑하고 존경하며 많은 것을 배운 바흐나 드뷔시에게서 분명히 강한 영향을 받은 몇몇 곡들을 가지고 있다. 내가 바흐나 드뷔시와 같은 수준으로 자신을 보고 있는 것은 아니므로 오해는 말아달라.”

Admitting that the two songs have similarities, You issued an apology on June 15, a day after the label received a message via Instagram criticizing that You’s song is a “rip-off.”

admit: 인정하다

apology: 사과

rip off: 뜯어내다; 훔치다, 빼앗다

인스타그램 메시지로 두 곡의 유사성을 지적하고 유희열의 곡이 표절이라는 내용을 전달 받은 하루 뒤, 유희열은 두 곡의 유사성을 인정하며 6월 15일 사과문을 올렸다.