[THINK ENGLISH] ‘범죄도시 2’ 132개국 선판매

배우 마동석 주연의 개봉 예정인 범죄 액션 영화 ‘범죄도시2’의 영문 포스터 [ABO 엔터테인먼트]

The highly-anticipated crime action film “The Roundup” starring Ma Dong-seok, also known as Don Lee, has pre-sold its distribution rights to 132 countries before its slated release in local theaters on May 18.

Distribution rights to 'The Roundup' with Ma Dong-seok sold to 132 countries

‘범죄도시 2’ 132개국 선판매

Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Friday, April 22, 2022

The highly-anticipated crime action film “The Roundup” starring Ma Dong-seok, also known as Don Lee, has pre-sold its distribution rights to 132 countries before its slated release in local theaters on May 18.

highly-anticipated: 매우 기대되는

distribution right: 영화 판권, 배급권

pre-sold: 선판매되다

마동석, 혹은 돈리로 알려진 배우 주연의 범죄 액션 영화 ‘범죄도시2’가 5월 18일 국내 개봉을 앞두고 전 세계 132개국에서 선판매되며 기대작으로 관심을 모으고 있다.

“The Roundup” is a sequel to the 2017 film “The Outlaws” revolving around the battle between allpowerful cop Ma Seok-do (portrayed by Ma) and a notorious mafia leader from Harbin, China, Jang Chen (portrayed by Yoon Kye-sang). In the followup story, Ma Seok-do and his police team will head to Vietnam to catch a violent killer named Kang Haesang (portrayed by Son Suk-ku).

sequel: 속편

all-powerful: 전능한

notorious: 악명높은

follow-up: 후속

‘범죄도시2’는 2017년 ‘범죄도시’의 속편으로, 전편에서는 괴물형사 마석도(마동석)와 하얼빈에서 온 최강 마피아 보스인 장첸(윤계상)의 대립을 중심으로 이야기가 전개되었다. 속편은 마석도와 그의 팀이 베트남으로 향해 그 일대를 장악한 킬러 강해상(손석구)을 잡기 위해 펼치는 통쾌한 범죄 소탕 작전을 그린 영화이다.

The distribution rights have been sold to France and Asian countries such as China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia, as well as North America and Eastern Europe.

as well as~: ~에 더하여

북미와 동유럽 지역에 더하여 프랑스, 아시아 국가 중국, 대만, 홍콩, 싱가폴, 태국, 베트남 그리고 인도네시아 등에서 판매되었다.

“From the early stage of its sales, foreign buyers have taken avid interest in the film for the fact that it was Ma’s first Korean film that he stars in since ‘Eternals' [2021],” said K-Movie Entertainment which is in charge of the film’s international sales. “[The global audience] is already anticipating Ma’s powerful action sequences which offer vicarious satisfaction to the viewers and his distinct sense of humor which earned him the title of ‘the beast cop’ from ‘The Outlaws,’” which is why we were able to quickly wrap up the presales for the upcoming film.”

early stage: 초기 단계

avid: 열렬한

vicarious satisfaction: 대리만족

distinct: 특유의

earn the title of~: ~이라는 칭호를 얻다

영화의 해외세일즈를 담당하고 있는 케이무비엔터테인먼트 측은 “’범죄도시2’는 ‘이터널스’ 이후 마동석 배우의 첫번째 한국영화라는 사실만으로 세일즈 초기부터 해외 바이어들에게 뜨거운 관심을 받아왔다”고 전했다. “특히 마동석표 액션의 본격적인 시작을 알린 ‘괴물형사’로 다시 돌아온 그의 통쾌한 액션과 유머에 대한 기대가 높아 선판매를 일찍 마무리할 수 있었다”고 밝혔다.