[THINK ENGLISH] 이현중, 6월에 NBA 드래프트 도전하다

이현중 [AFP/연합]

Korean basketball player Lee Hyun-jung will enter the NBA rookie draft in June as he looks to become only the second Korean ever to play in the top U.S. league.

Lee Hyun-jung to enter NBA rookie draft in June

이현중, 6월에 NBA 드래프트 도전하다

Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사

Thursday, April 28, 2022

draft: 드래프트, 스포츠 프로팀에서 매년 선수 선발을 하는 것

한국 농구선수 이현중은 6월 NBA 신인 드래프트에 도전한다. 도전에 성공하면 이현중은 미국 최고의 리그에서 뛰는 두 번째 한국인이 된다.

Lee, a wing for the Davidson College Wildcats, wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday that he is planning to enter the draft in June and is currently looking to hire an agent and management.

hire: 고용하다

데이비드슨 칼리지 와일드캣츠 소속인 이현중은 6월 NBA 신인 드래프트에 참가할 예정이며 현재 에이전트와 매니지먼트를 고용할 계획이라고 27일 자신의 소셜네트워크에 올렸다.

Lee has been touted as a potential second-round pick in the draft for the last few months, having been a key part of the Wildcats squad this season averaging 15.8 points and six rebounds per game.

tout: 장점을 내세우다

potential: 가능성이 있는

이현중은 올 시즌 와일드캣츠 팀의 경기당 평균 15.8득점 6리바운드로 활약하면서 지난 몇 달 동안 드래프트에서 2라운드 지명을 받을 가능성이 있는 선수로 손꼽혀왔다.

Lee was realistic about the difficulties of entering the draft in his Instagram post, but said he was excited for the opportunity.

opportunity: 기호

이현중은 자신의 인스타그램에 신인 드래프트에서 선정되는 것이 현실적으로 어렵다고 했지만, 기회가 주어는 것 자체로 기대가 된다고 말했다.

Lee is looking to follow in the footsteps of Ha Seung-jin, the only Korean ever to play in the NBA. Ha was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2004 draft, staying with the team until 2006. Ha returned to Korea to play in the KBL in 2008 and remained active until his retirement in 2019.

follow in the footsteps: 전철을 밟다

retirement: 은퇴

이현중은 NBA에서 뛰었던 유일한 한국인인 하승진의 전철을 밟기를 바라고 있다. 하승진은 2004년 드래프트에서 포틀랜드 트레일블레이저스에 지명되어 2006년까지 팀에 머물렀다. 하승진은 2008년 KBL에서 뛰기 위해 한국으로 돌아왔고 2019년에 은퇴했다.

Both of Lee’s parents have had basketball careers: His mother Seong Jeong-a won silver with the Korean team at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and his father Lee Yun-hwan played semi-professional basketball before becoming a coach.

이현중의 부모님은 모두 농구 선수로 활동했었다. 그의 어머니 성정아는 1984년 로스앤젤레스 올림픽에서 은메달을 땄고 그의 아버지 이윤환은 코치가 되기 전까지 준프로농구 선수로 활동했었다.