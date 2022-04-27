[THINK ENGLISH] 이창용 신임 한국은행 총재, 부채 위험 경고…CBDC 중요성도 언급

한국은행 신임 이창용 총재가 목요일 취임사를 하고 있다. [연합뉴스]

Central bank Gov. Rhee warns again about debt, plugs CBDC

이창용 신임 한국은행 총재, 부채 위험 경고…CBDC 중요성도 언급

Friday, April 22, 2022

Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong discussed debt and the need to contain it during his inaugural speech on Thursday. He also noted that monetary policy alone is not enough to guide the economy through challenges and expressed enthusiasm for a digital currency.

debt: 빚

contain: 방지하다, 억누르다

inaugural speech: 취임사

monetary policy: 통화정책

digital currency: 디지털 화폐

enthusiasm: 열정

한국은행 이창용 총재는 목요일 취임사에서 부채 억제에 대해 이야기했다. 그는 또 통화정책만으로는 여러 가지 도전을 돌파해 경제를 이끌어 가기 충분치 않다고 했다. 디지털 화폐에 대한 관심도 적극적으로 표명했다.

"Bank of Korea cannot ignore the need for a soft landing of debt issues," Rhee said.

그는 “(거시경제 안정을 추구하는) 한국은행으로서 부채 문제 연착륙에 관심을 두지 않을 수 없다”고 말했다.

He was unanimously approved for the central bank governorship at a National Assembly confirmation hearing on Tuesday and formally became governor on Thursday.

governorship: 직위, 임기

unanimously: 만장일치로

confirmation hearing: 인사 청문회

그는 화요일 열린 국회 청문회에서 만장일치로 한은총재로 인준을 받았으며, 목요일 공식적으로 총재에 취임했다.

Korea has one of the highest household-debt-to GDP ratios, and the borrowings are beginning to weigh on the economy.

household-debt-to GDP ratio: GDP 대비 가계부채 비율

weigh on: 압박하다, 괴롭히다

한국은 GDP 대비 가계부채 비율 가장 높은 국가 중 하나이며, 부채가 경제에 부담이 되기 시작했다.

During his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Rhee emphasized Korea's debt, saying the problem must be addressed by steadily raising rates and by preparing for any collateral damage that might come as personal balance sheets are stressed.

address: (문제를) 다루다

collateral damage: 부수적인 피해

balance sheets: 대차대조표

그는 지난 화요일 국회 청문회에서 한국의 부채 문제를 강조했다. 지속적인 금리 인상과 가계 경제에 미칠 영향에 대비함으로서 이 문제에 대처해 나가야 한다고 말했다.

“The household debt growth rate should be alleviated through interest rate signals,” he said Tuesday.

alleviate: 완화하다

그는 “금리 시그널 등을 통해 가계부채 증가세를 계속 완화시켜 나가야 한다”고 말했다.

On Thursday during his inaugural address, he continued along those lines, noting the dangers of collapsing bubbles and the need to contain them. He also discussed aging society, poverty among the elderly and income inequalities.

aging society: 고령화 사회

income inequality: 소득 불평등

목요일 취임사에서도 그는 화요일 밝힌 대로 거품 붕괴 위험성을 언급하며 이를 억제해야 한다고 말했다. 그는 또 고령화 사회와 노인 빈곤, 그리고 소득 불평등에 대해 이야기 했다.

Since being nominated for the governorship, Rhee has been keeping the market guessing as to whether he is a hawk or a dove. While he has promised steady rate increases and noted several times the dangers of indebtedness, he has also indicated that Korea can trail the monetary policy of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is slightly behind the curve on tightening but has promised to raise rates rapidly in the face of high inflation.

hawk: 매파. 긴축정책과 금리인상을 주장하는 강경파.

dove: 비둘기파. 양적완화와 금리인하를 주장하는 온건파.

indebtedness: 부채, 채무

trail: 흔적, 느릿느릿 따라가다

indicate: 나타내다, 내비치다

behind the curve: 뒤쳐지다

총재 후보로 지명된 후 그가 매파인지 비둘기파인지에 대한 시장의 관심이 계속돼 왔다. 그는 점진적인 금리 인상을 약속하고 부채의 위험성을 여러 차례 언급하면서 한국이 미 연방준비위원회의 통화정책을 뒤따를 수 있다는 점도 시사해왔다. 미 연준은 긴축의 타이밍에서는 다소 뒤쳐졌지만 높은 인플레이션 국면에 접어들자 빠르게 금리를 올리겠다고 공언해 왔다.

In his Thursday comments, Rhee also noted non-monetary measure that are important in keeping the economy on course, suggesting that the central bank alone cannot be expected to do everything. He said that fiscal policy and structural reform should take place together with monetary policy.

keep on course: 항로를 유지하다

fiscal policy: 재정정책

structural reform: 구조개혁



이창용 총재는 목요일 취임사에서 한국은행 혼자 모든 것을 할 수 없다며 비통화적인 수단들 역시 우리 경제의 궤도를 유지하는데 중요하다고 말했다. 그는 재정정책과 구조개혁이 통화정책과 함께 이뤄져야 한다고 했다.

"The Korean economy is standing at a crossroad of a major transformation amid an accelerating transformation towards digital economy and the retreat of globalization that will become the new normal following Covid," he said.

crossroad: 길목

그는 “한국 경제는 대전환의 기로에 서있다. 가속화되고 있는 디지털 경제로의 전환과 더불어 세계화의 후퇴 흐름이 코로나 이후 뉴노멀로 자리 잡을 가능성이 커졌다”고 말했다.

Rhee said in his speech that the digital economy and green finance have become crucial issues that the Bank of Korea should not ignore. The central bank should prepare for a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBCD) "as if it is a matter of our survival," according to Rhee.

Central Bank Digital Currency (CBCD): 중앙은행디지털화폐

그는 취임사에서 디지털 경제와 녹색 금융은 한국은행이 무시해선 안 될 중요한 이슈가 됐다고 말했다. 그는 또 “중앙은행디지털화폐(CBDC)의 경우 우리 생존 문제라 생각하고 철저히 준비해 나가야 한다”고 했다.

CBDCs are virtual forms of a fiat currency issued and regulated by a monetary authority or central bank. They are being developed by central banks globally, as cash usage falls and finance becomes quickly digitized.

fiat currency: 명목화폐, 정부가 발행한 화폐

issue: 발행하다

CBDC는 정부 공식 화폐의 디지털 형태로 통화 당국이나 중앙은행이 발행하고 규제한다. 현금 사용이 줄어들고 금융이 빠르게 디지털화하면서 전 세계적으로 중앙은행에 의해 개발되고 있다.

Rhee said the environmental changes that will be brought by CBDCs will have significant impacts on public payment and settlement infrastructure as well as on the effectiveness of monetary policy.

payment and settlement: 지급결제

이 총재는 CBDC에 의한 제반 환경 변화가 공공 지급결제 인프라와 통화정책의 유효성에 큰 영향을 줄 것이라고 말했다.