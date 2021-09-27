[THINK ENGLISH] 이강인 레알 마드리드 상대로 졌지만 환상골 빛나다

레알 마요르카의 이강인이 22일 마드리드 산티아고 베르나베우에서 열린 라리가 경기에서 레알 마드리드의 로드리고와 맞붙고 있다. [AFP/연합]

Lee Kang-in scored his debut goal for Real Mallorca in spectacular fashion on Wednesday, slotting home a beautiful curling shot that was the only bright spot in a tough 6-1 loss to Real Madrid.

Lee Kang-in scores a stunner for Mallorca in tough loss to Real Madrid

이강인 레알 마드리드 상대로 졌지만 환상골 빛나다

Friday, September 24, 2021

spectacular: 극적인

이강인은 새로운 소속팀 마요르카에서 수요일 레알 마드리드를 상대로 환상적인 감아차기로 극적인 데뷔골을 성공시켰다. 강팀을 상대로 6대 1의 어려운 경기를 펼친 마요르카의 유일한 골이었다.

It took just three minutes for Madrid to show exactly why they're No. 1 with a goal from Karim Benzema. Marco Asensio followed with a hat-trick, finding the back of the net in the 24th, 29th and 55th minutes. Benzema added another in the 78th minute and Isco rounded things off with goal number six in the 84th minute.

hat-trick: 해트 트릭, 한 경기에서 한 명의 선수가 3점을 올리는 것

round off: 마무리하다

마드리드는 경기장에 들어온 지 3분 만에 카림 벤제마가 골을 넣으면서 왜 그들이 1위 인지를 증명했다. 마르코 아센시오가 전반 24분, 29분, 55분에 골망을 흔드는 해트트릭으로 뒤를 이었고 벤제마는 후반 33분에 추가골을 터뜨렸고 이스코가 후반 39분에 여섯 번째 골로 경기를 마무리했다.

In the midst of that onslaught, Lee offered Mallorca the king of consolation goals in the 25th minute, outclassing Real Madrid in spectacular fashion and allowing his teammates to leave Santiago Bernabéu without being completely crushed.

onslaught: 맹공격

consolation goal: 만회골

마드리드의 맹공격 속에서도 이강인은 전반 25분에 마드리드 수비수를 완전히 압도하는 화려한 만회골로 아쉬움을 달랬고 팀 동료들이 무득점의 절망에 빠지지 않도록 해주었다.

Celebrations were cut short minutes later when Asensio scored his second, but Lee's brief moment of brilliance was enough to avoid the shutout. For Lee himself, a stunning debut goal against one of the most famous teams in the world is not a bad way to start a club career.

cut short: 갑자기 끝나다

shutout: 완패, 무득점 경기

마드리드의 아센시오가 이강인이 골을 넣은 지 단 몇 분도 되지 않아 두 번째 골을 넣으면서 마요르카와 이강인의 기쁨도 잠시뿐이었지만 이강인의 골은 무득점 완패를 방지했다는 점에서 팀에 큰 역할을 했다. 이강인 본인에게도 전세계에서 가장 강한 클럽 중 하나를 상대로 데뷔골을 터뜨리면서 마요르카에서 더할 나위 없는 출발을 하게 되었다.

Lee joined Mallorca on a four-year deal on Aug. 30 after Valencia terminated his contract, ending a decadelong career at the club that started when he joined the academy at just 10 years old.

terminate: 해지

decade: 10년



이강인은 그가 10살 때 아카데미에 입단했던 발렌시아 클럽과 최근 계약을 해지하면서 10년간의 경력을 마무리 짓고 8월 30일에 마요르카와 4년 계약으로 입단했다.

Spanish press were quick to rally against Valencia for the way that Lee's career at the club came to an end. After 10 years as one of the team's biggest prospects, Lee's unceremonious departure was seen as an indictment of the team's management and its failure to develop new talent.

rally against: 성토하다

unceremonious: 격의가 없는, 예의를 차리지 않는



스페인 언론은 이강인이 발렌시아에서의 커리어를 급히 마무리 짓게 된 방식에 대해 발 빠르게 성토했다. 10년간 클럽의 가장 유능한 인재로 성장시킨 후 성급하게 클럽을 떠나게 한 결정은 인재에 대한 제대로 된 관리가 되지 않고 있다는 증거로 보았기 때문이다.

But Valencia's loss is Mallorca's gain, and Lee's goal against Madrid will undoubtedly have helped to establish him as a real offensive force at the club.

establish oneself as: 자리매김하다

하지만 발렌시아의 손해는 곧 마요르카에게 득이 되었다. 그리고 이강인은 마요르카에서의 화려한 데뷔골로 팀의 핵심 공격수로 자리매김하게 되었다.

Mallorca may not be a big name club like Valencia, but they are a La Liga team. The club has struggled over the last few years, but it has a strong footballing pedigree and continues to play alongside some of the biggest clubs in the world. For a rising star like Lee, who is still only 20, Mallorca could be a space to grow and develop as a first team player.

big name: 저명한

pedigree: 오랜 역사

마요르카는 발렌시아만큼 유명한 클럽은 아닐지 모르지만, 그들은 라리가에서 뛰는 클럽이다. 몇 년간 어려움을 겪었지만 오랜 역사를 가지고 있고 세계적인 클럽들을 상대로 계속해서 경기를 펼치고 있다. 특히 아직 20살 유망주인 이강인에게 마요르카는 오히려 성장의 기회가 될 수 있다.