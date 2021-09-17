[THINK ENGLISH] 배우 김선호, 박훈정 감독 신작 ‘슬픈열대’ 긍정 논의 중

김선호 [솔트엔터테인먼트]

Actor Kim Seon-ho may soon be making his silver screen debut in director Park Hoon-jung’s new film “Sad Tropics” (translated).

Actor Kim Seon-ho considering role in Park Hoon-jung’s new film

배우 김선호, 박훈정 감독 신작 ‘슬픈열대’ 긍정 논의 중

Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Actor Kim Seon-ho may soon be making his silver screen debut in director Park Hoon-jung’s new film “Sad Tropics” (translated).

silver screen: 영화

배우 김선호가 박훈정 감독의 신작 “슬픈열대” 출연을 검토 중이다. 만약 배우가 출연하게 된다면, 그의 스크린 데뷔가 될 것이다.

Following reports early Monday morning that Kim is coordinating his schedule with the filming team after deciding to star in the film, Kim’s agency Salt Entertainment made an announcement on the same day that he is “positively reviewing the offer” of the role.

coordinate: 조정하다

reviewing: 논의 중

6일 영화계에 따르면, 배우가 출연 결정 후 제작진과 스케줄 조정 중이라고 한다. 그의 소속사 솔트엔터테인먼트는 “김선호가 “슬픈열대” 출연을 제안받고 긍정적으로 논의하고 있는 상황”이라고 전했다.

“Sad Tropics” revolves around a boy who has a Korean father and a Filipino mother and dreams of becoming a boxer. One day, he travels to Korea to find his father, who abandoned him when he was younger and the film follows his journey.

revolve around: ~를 중심으로 돌다

“슬픈열대”는 한국인 아버지와 필리핀 어머니를 둔 소년이 복싱선수를 꿈꾸는 이야기이다. 어느 날, 어릴 적 자신을 버린 아버지를 찾아 한국으로 와서 일어난 그의 이야기를 따라간다.

Park is the director of hit films such as “New World” (2013), “V.I.P.” (2017) and “The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion” (2018). Kim is currently starring in the tvN drama series “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” and also appears on popular KBS variety show “2 Days & 1 Night.”

박훈정 감독은 “신세계” (2013), “V.I.P.” (2017) 그리고 “마녀” (2018) 등을 연출했다. 김선호는 현재 tvN 드라마 시리즈의 “갯마을 차차차”와 KBS 예능 “1박2일”에 출연 중이다.