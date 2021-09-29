[THINK ENGLISH] ‘오징어 게임’ ‘D.P.’ 성공에 넷플릭스 구독자 수 대폭 증가

넷플릭스 오리지널 시리즈 ‘오징어 게임’의 한 장면. [넷플릭스]

Netflix pulled in a record amount from Korean subscribers in August, thanks to the strong performances of its originals "Squid Game" and "D.P." According to local app tracker WiseApp, Netflix subscribers paid...

Netflix rides high on Korean content, Disney+ almost here

‘오징어 게임’ ‘D.P.’ 성공에 넷플릭스 구독자 수 대폭 증가

Friday, September 24, 2021

Netflix pulled in a record amount from Korean subscribers in August, thanks to the strong performances of its originals "Squid Game" and "D.P.“

subscriber: 구독자

넷플릭스의 8월 구독자 수가 오리지널 시리즈 ‘D.P.’의 큰 성공과 ‘오징어 게임’에 대한 기대로 인해 크게 늘었다.

According to local app tracker WiseApp, Netflix subscribers paid 75.3 billion won ($64 million) last month on debit and credit cards, a 78 percent increase on year and an 8.8 percent increase on month.

debit card: 직불카드

on year: 1년 전에 비해

on month: 1달 전에 비해



국내 앱 분석업체 와이즈앱에 따르면 넷플릭스 구독자들은 지난달 직불카드와 신용카드를 통해 753억 원을 결제했다. 이는 지난해에 비해 78%, 지난달에 비해 8.8%가 증가한 수치다.

The number of subscribers in August was 5.14 million, a 63 percent increase on year. The demographic was evenly distributed, with 26.9 percent of subscribers in their 20s, 29 percent in their 30s, 24.3 percent in their 40s and 19.8 percent in their 50s or higher.

demographic: 인구분포

evenly: 균등하게

distributed: 분산된

8월 구독자 수는 지난해에 비해 63%가 증가했다. 연령별로도 고른 분포를 보였다. 20대가 26.9%, 30대가 29%, 40대가 24.3%, 50대가 19.8%였다.

This is a stark contrast to last August, when 40.1 percent of subscribers were in their 20s. The number of subscribers in their 20s increased by 9 percent on year in August. But the number of subscribers in their 30s rose by 92 percent, subscribers in their 40s by 118 percent and subscribers in their 50s and over by 87 percent.

stark: 극명한, 냉혹한

이는 지난해 8월과 큰 대조를 보인다. 지난해 8월에는 구독자의 40.1%가 20대였다. 하지만 올해 8월의 경우 20대 구독자 수는 9% 증가했지만 30대 구독자는 92%, 40대 구독자는 118%가 늘었다. 50대 이상 구독자도 87%가 증가했다.

Netflix saw a decrease in revenues in the second quarter of this year due to a dearth of popular original content.

revenue: 매출

dearth: 부족, 결핍

넷플릭스의 올 2분기 매출은 오리지널 콘텐트의 부진으로 인해 하락했다.

From last August to March, monthly subscription revenues increased every month. But in April they fell 3.6 percent compared to the previous month to 71.5 billion won. The numbers slightly recovered to 71.6 billion won in May and 71.9 billion won in June, but fell again by 3.8 percent to 69.2 billion won in July.

지난해 8월부터 올 3월까지 월 구독 매출은 매달 증가했다. 하지만 4월 들어 전달에 비해 3.6% 줄어든 715억 원을 기록했다. 이 수치는 5월에 716억 원, 6월 719억 원으로 소폭 상승했지만 7월에 다시 3.8%가 줄어들어 692억 원으로 감소했다.

The recovery and increase in older subscribers came after the recently-released Korean originals “Squid Game” and “D.P.” “D.P.” topped Netflix’s ratings in Korea, Thailand and Vietnam after its release and “Squid Game” ranked No. 1 in the U.S. this month — the first time for a Korean original series. The two dramas both deal with the subjects of survival and the military, which appeal to older audiences.

recovery: 회복

top: 최상위를 차지하다

나이 많은 구독자의 회복과 증가세는 최근 출시된 오리지널 시리즈 ‘D.P.’가 한국, 태국, 베트남에서 1위를 차지하면서 나타났다. ‘오징어 게임’은 9월 미국에서 1위를 기록했다. 이는 한국 오리지널 시리즈로는 최초였다. 이 두 작품은 서바이벌과 군대를 다루고 있으며, 나이 든 관객들에게 어필하고 있다.

Netflix has more original Korean content coming up, including sci-fi thriller “The Silent Sea,” and second seasons for the romantic comedy “Love Alarm,” drama “Move to Heaven,” and horror series “Hellbound,” directed by Yeon Sang-ho of the famed zombie flick “Train to Busan” (2016).

sci-fi: 공상과학의

flick: 영화



넷플릭스에는 더 많은 한국 오리지널 콘텐트가 개봉을 기다리고 있다. 공상 과학 스릴러인 ‘고요의 바다’, 그리고 로맨틱 코미디 ‘좋아하면 울리는’ 시즌2, 그리고 인기 좀비 영화 ‘부산행’(2016년)의 연상호 감독이 만든 공포물 ‘지옥’ 등이다.

But Netflix faces competition at the end of the year as Disney+ prepares to launch in Korea on Nov. 12.

하지만 넷플릭스는 오는 연말이면 경쟁을 피할 수 없게 된다. 오는 11월 12일 디즈니플러스가 한국에 상륙하기 때문이다.

Walt Disney said Tuesday it will host Disney+ Day on Nov. 12, a “global celebration” of Disney+’s second anniversary and its launch in eight markets including Korea. It will roll out new content such as films and animations from the different franchises and studios owned by Walt Disney, such as Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star.

roll out: 출시하다. 시작하다

franchise: 마블의 영웅들처럼 같은 세계관을 공유하는 특정 작품이나 시리즈물

studio: 영화사



월트디즈니사는 지난 화요일 오는 11월 12일 디즈니 플러스 창립 2주년과 한국을 포함한 8개국 진출을 맞아 글로벌 축하 행사를 개최할 예정이라고 밝혔다. 이 회사는 애니메이션이나 영화 같은 새로운 콘텐트를 선보일 계획이다. 월트디즈니는 픽사, 마블, 스타워즈, 내셔널지오그래픽, 스타 등 다양한 프랜차이즈와 영화사를 소유하고 있다.

New films and dramas coming up include Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,” Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” a Disney+ original “Home Sweet Home Alone” and a new short from “The Simpsons.”

출시할 새로운 영화와 드라마들 중에는 마블의 ‘샹치와 텐 링즈의 전설’, 디즈니의 ‘정글 크루즈’, 디즈니 플러스 오리지널 ‘홈 스위트 홈 얼론’, 그리고 ‘심슨 가족’의 새 단편 등이 있다.