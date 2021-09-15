[THINK ENGLISH] 편의점, 유통기한 가까운 제품으로 새로운 수익

한 모델이 당근마켓 앱에서 산 제품을 GS25 매장에서 찾아가고 있다. [GS리테일]

Effort by convenience stores to get rid of food close to its "sell by" date have proved to be new source of revenue.

Convenience stores find way around 'sell by' dates

편의점, 유통기한 가까운 제품으로 새로운 수익

convenience store: 편의점

get rid of: ~를 제거하다

sell by date: 유통기한

revenue: 매출

유통기한이 가까워진 음식을 처분하려는 편의점들의 노력이 새로운 매출원이 되고 있다.

In order to prevent expiring food from going into waste, major convenience store chains in Korea – GS25, CU, 7-Eleven – teamed up with channels through which the food and beverages can be sold for discounts of up to 60 percent. Items at particular risk of being wasted include dosirak (packaged meals), milk and baked goods.

expiring: 만료되는

waste: 낭비하다, 쓰레기

team up with: ~와 협력하다

up to~: 최대

dosirak: 도시락(=packaged meals)

유통기한이 다 되가는 음식이 버려지는 것을 막기 위해 GS25, CU, 세븐일레븐 등 한국의 주요 편의점들은 여러 채널과 협력해 음식과 음료수를 최대 60%까지 할인 판매한다. 도시락, 우유, 빵 같은 구운 음식 등은 버려지기 쉬운 제품이다.

7-Eleven was the first to get rolling. In February 2020, it teamed up with Last Order, an app that offers food items close to their "sell by" dates at a discount. Around 4,600 types of products from 10,000 7-Eleven stores are now offered on Last Order, up 1,300 percent up from 330 kinds when it started the service.

get rolling: (일을) 시작하다

at a discount: 할인해서

처음 시작한 건 세븐일레븐이었다. 2020년 2월, 세븐일레븐은 유통기한이 가까운 음식을 할인된 가격에 파는 ‘라스트오더’ 앱과 협업했다. 1만 곳의 세븐일레븐 점포에서 약 4600종의 제품이 라스트오더에 제공되고 있다. 이 서비스가 처음 시작했을 때 330종이었으니 1300%가 늘어난 것이다.

People who use Last Order's app pick up the products at a designated convenience store.

designated: 지정된

라스트오더 앱을 사용하는 사람들은 지정된 편의점에서 제품을 가져간다.

Sales from the top hundred 7-Eleven stores linked to Last Order jumped 27.8 percent from January through July compared to the same period last year.

라스트오더와 연결된 상위 100개 세븐일레븐 매장의 올해 1~7월 매출은 지난해 같은 기간에 비해 27.8%가 증가했다.

The service “creates a virtuous cycle of reducing waste and raising sales,” said Lim Do-hyun, a spokesperson for 7-Eleven. “It also encourages a store owner to place more orders, unlike before when they placed orders more conservatively over concerns about products that would have to be discarded.”

virtuous cycle: 선순환

place order: 주문하다

conservatively: 보수적으로

discard: 폐기하다

세븐일레븐 홍보팀 임도현씨는 “이 서비스는 쓰레기를 줄이고 판매를 늘리는 선순환을 만들고 있다”며 “각 점포 주인들이 제품을 폐기해야 할 수도 있다는 우려에서 보수적으로 주문을 하던 예전과 달리 더 많이 주문하게 만든다”고 말했다.

CU, run by BGF Retail, followed 7-Eleven's lead in June 2020. Around 2,000 CU stores sell 3,000 types of products on Last Order.

BGF리테일이 운영하는 CU는 2020년 6월부터 세븐일레븐과 같은 방식을 도입했다. 약 2000곳의 CU 점포에서 라스트 오더를 통해 3000종의 제품을 판매한다.

CU said snacks accounted for the largest portion of sales, 25.5 percent, followed by ramyeon at 14.2 percent, biscuit and cookies at 11.7 percent and desserts at 8.7 percent. BGF Retail said fresh food, like dosirak, was less popular on Last Order.

account for: 차지하다

CU에서 (라스트오더 주문 가운데) 가장 많은 비중을 차지하는 것은 25.5%를 차지하는 간식이고, 다음은 14.2%를 차지하는 라면이다. 비스킷과 쿠키는 11.7%, 디저트는 8.7%이다. BGF리테일은 도시락 같은 신선식품은 라스트오더에서 인기가 덜하다고 말했다.

GS Retail chose to team up with Danggeun Market in July. People can find discounted products from GS25, GS Supermarket and GS Fresh on Danggeun Market, make a payment on the app and pick them up at a store. So far, more than 70,000 people subscribed to GS Retail’s service on Danggeun Market. “The service prevents what would have become a loss and turns that into a profit,” said Kim Ha-yan, a spokesperson for BGF Retail.

make a payment: 지불하다

subscribe: 구독하다

GS리테일은 올 7월 당근마켓과 협력하기로 했다. 사람들은 당근마켓 앱에서 GS25, GS슈퍼마켓, GS프레시온의 할인된 제품을 찾아 구매하고 점포에서 가져간다. 지금까지 7만 명 이상이 당근마켓에서 GS리테일의 서비스를 구독했다. BGF리테일 홍보팀의 김하얀 과장은 “이 서비스는 손실이 됐을 것을 수익으로 바꿔준다”고 말했다.

Lee Sung-hwa, another GS Retail spokesperson, said the service is part of the company’s effort to “strengthen the ESG (environmental, social, governance) initiative by creating virtuous cycle of resources.”

initiative: 계획

resource: 자원

GS리테일 이성화 신사업부문장은 “자원의 선순환을 창출함으로써 ESG 경영을 강화하려는 노력의 일부”라고 말했다.