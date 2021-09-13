[THINK ENGLISH] 벤투 감독, 레바논전과 함께 많은 의문점 남기다

7일 오후 경기도 수원월드컵경기장에서 열린 2022 국제축구연맹 카타르 월드컵 아시아지역 최종예선 A조 대한민국과 레바논의 경기, 대한민국 파울루 벤투 감독이 경기를 지켜보고 있다. [뉴스1]

The Korean national football team beat Lebanon 1-0 on Tuesday to take second place in Group A in the third round of Asian qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The win secures Korea a much-needed three points and puts the team in a good position..

Bento left with questions to answer after Lebanon game

벤투 감독, 레바논전과 함께 많은 의문점 남기다

Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사

Thursday, September 9, 2021

The Korean national football team beat Lebanon 1-0 on Tuesday to take second place in Group A in the third round of Asian qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The Korean national football team: 한국 축구 대표팀

한국 축구 대표팀은 화요일 2022 카타르 월드컵 아시아지역 최종예선에서 레바논을 1-0로 꺾고 A조 2위를 차지했다.

The win secures Korea a much-needed three points and puts the team in a good position as qualifiers continue, but it also raises one huge question for the KFA and head coach Paulo Bento: Why is Korea underperforming against significantly lower-ranked teams?

secure: 확보하다

much-needed: 꼭 필요한

underperform: 기량 발휘를 못하다

이번 승리로 한국은 절실하게 필요했던 승점 3점을 확보해 다음 예선전에서 비교적 유리한 위치를 점하게 되었지만, 동시에 왜 한국은 낮은 순위의 팀들을 상대로 기량 발휘를 하지 못하는지에 대한 의문점을 대한축구협회와 파울루 벤투 감독에게 남겼다.

Korea did everything right except score in the first half, outplaying Lebanon in terms of shots on target, ball possession and even defense, but once again failing to convert. When the whistle blew for half time, there were signs the match could end up being a repeat of last week's embarrassing draw against Iraq.

first half: 전반전

shots on target: 유효 슈팅

ball possession: 공 점유율

전반전에서 득점을 하지 못했다는 것만 제외하면 한국은 유효 슈팅, 공 점유율 그리고 수비까지 거의 모든 것에서 레바논을 앞섰다. 그러나 골 없이 전반전의 끝을 알리는 호루라기가 울렸을 때 지난주의 이라크전 무승부의 악몽을 떠올릴 수밖에 없었다.

Korea's chance came 15 minutes into the second half, and Kwon Chang-hoon was the one to do it just moments after he came on the field.

second half: 후반전

후반전 15분에 경기장에 들어온지 얼마 되지 않은 권창훈이 한국의 기회를 잡아냈다.

Kwon and Song Min-kyu had come on for Lee Dong-gyeong and Na Sang-ho 12 minutes into the second half and three minutes later, Hwang Heechan set the ball up with a cross from the left and Kwon slotted in his seventh national team goal with confidence.

come on for: 교체 투입

with confidence: 자신 있게

후반 12분에 이동경과 나상호 대신 권창훈과 송민규가 교체 투입되었고 3분이 채 지나지 않아서 왼쪽 측면에서 황희찬이 올린 크로스를 권창훈이 왼발 슈팅으로 자신 있게 연결하면서 자신의 일곱 번째 A팀 골을 넣었다.

Kwon's goal was it for the match and Korea took a much-needed three points when the whistle blew. A 1-0 win over a team that ranks 62 places lower — Lebanon is No. 98 to Korea's 36 — is not a great result, but a win is a win and it keeps Korea on track for the World Cup.

much-needed: 꼭 필요한

whistle: 호루라기

결국 경기 끝을 알리는 호루라기가 불릴 때까지 권창훈 말고는 양쪽 팀에서 아무도 득점을 하지 못하면서 한국은 꼭 필요했던 승점 3점을 따냈다. 랭킹 36위 한국보다 62계단이나 낮은 98위 레바논을 상대로 한 골밖에 넣지 못한 것은 좋은 결과라고 볼 수 없지만, 어떤 방식으로 이겼든 승리는 승리이며 한국이 월드컵을 향해 한 걸음 더 다가간 것은 분명하다.

The current Korean squad has a wealth of international experience, with more than half the players that started Tuesday's game playing in top-tier clubs around the world — Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-chan, Mainz's Lee Jae-sung, Fenerbahce's Kim Min-jae, Rubin Kazan's Hwang In-beom, Gamba Osaka's Kim Young-gwon and Kashiwa Reysol's Kim Swung-gyu.

wealth: 풍부한 양, 다량

top-tier: 정상급

울버햄튼의 황희찬, 마인츠의 이재성, 페네르바체의 김민재, 루빈 카잔의 황인범, 감바 오사카의 김영권, 카시와 레이솔의 김성규까지 현재 한국 대표팀의 절반 이상의 선수들이 세계 정상급 클럽에서 뛰고 있고 풍부한 국제 경험을 자랑한다.

When you add the names on the bench — Osaka's Ju Se-jong, Shandong Taishan's Son Jun-ho, Los Angeles F.C.'s Kim Moon-hwan and Bordeaux's Hwang Ui-jo — and of course Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur, it's clear that the Taeguk Warriors today are, at least individually, one of the most competitive sides Korea has ever fielded. But despite their individual talents, Korea as a team struggles to get the job done.

bench: 벤치, 선수 대기석

individually: 개개인의

벤치에 있었던 오사카 주세종, 산둥 타이샨의 손준호, 로스엔젤러스 FC의 김문환, 보르도의 황의조 그리고 토트넘 홋스퍼의 손흥민까지 더하면 각 선수의 개인 기량은 어느 때보다도 훌륭하다고 볼 수 있다. 그러나 각 선수의 훌륭한 개인 기량에도 불구하고 팀 전체로는 그 기량을 펼치지 못하고 있다.

In both the Lebanon and Iraq game, Korea's problem was clearly its inability to score goals. Bento and his staff now have a month before the next game — against Syria on Oct. 7 — to attempt to address that issue.

inability: 무능

레바논전과 이라크전에서 한국의 자명한 문제는 골로 이어지지 않는다는 것이었다. 벤투 감독과 대표팀 관계자들은 10월 7일의 시리아전까지 남은 한달 동안 이 문제를 해결해야 한다.