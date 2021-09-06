[THINK ENGLISH] 긴급재난지원금 신청 9월 6일부터 시작

월요일 서울에 있는 전통시장의 한 가게에 정부 재난지원금을 사용할 수 있다고 쓴 표지판이 걸려 있다. [연합뉴스]

Applications for the government's emergency relief grants can be filed from Sept. 6 to Oct. 29, and most residents of Korea are eligible, including a few foreigners.

Applications for emergency relief grants start Sept. 6

긴급재난지원금 신청 9월 6일부터 시작

Korea JoongAng Daily 3면 기사

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

relief: 구호(품), 경감

grant: 보조금

emergency relief grant: 긴급재난지원금

file: 제출하다

resident: 거주자

eligible: ~를 할 수 있는 (*반대말은 ineligible)

정부 긴급재난지원금을 9월 6일부터 10월 29일까지 신청할 수 있다. 한국인 대부분이 받을 수 있고 일부 외국인도 받을 수 있다.

The grants, the second of their kind since the pandemic outbreak last year, are 250,000 won ($214) per person and are offered to everyone below the top 12 percent income bracket, although some non-rich people will be ineligible if they own expensive real estate or pulled in lots of money from financial investments.

income bracket: 소득계층

pull in: (많은 돈을) 벌어들이다

financial investment: 금융 투자

이 지원금은 지난해 코로나19 발생 이후 지급되는 두 번째 재난지원금으로 소득계층 상위 12%를 제외하고 거의 모든 사람에게 1인당 25만원씩 지급된다. 하지만 비싼 부동산을 소유하고 있거나 금융투자로 많은 돈을 번 사람은 소득이 높지 않아도 제외된다.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on Monday released more details on the grant, which are funded through a supplementary budget. A total of 11 trillion won will be spent on the grants, of which 8.6 trillion won is covered by the central government and the rest by the local governments.

Ministry of Economy and Finance: 기획재정부

Ministry of the Interior and Safety: 행정안전부

supplementary budget: 추가경정예산

central government: 중앙정부

local government: 지방정부

기획재정부와 행정안전부는 월요일 지원금에 대한 보다 구체적인 내용을 밝혔다. 이 지원금은 추가경정예산에서 지급된다. 총 11조원이 이번 재난지원금 지급에 소요될 예정이며, 이 가운데 8조6000억원을 중앙정부가, 나머지는 지방정부가 부담한다.

According to the government, single people living alone are eligible if they pay 170,000 won or less for their monthly health insurance. That's roughly equivalent to an annual income of 58 million won a year or less.

health insurance: 건강보험

equivalent: ~와 동등한

annual income: 연소득

정부에 따르면 혼자 사는 1인 가구는 건강보험료로 월 17만원 이하를 내고 있다면 받을 수 있다. 이는 연소득 약 5800만원에 해당한다.

The same rule applies whether the person's health insurance is covered by employers or so-called regional subscribers, whose health insurance is charged accordingly to their annual incomes as well as the value of any property they may own.

regional subscriber: 지역의료보험 가입자

property: 재산, 부동산

직장의료보험 가입자든 지역의료보험 가입자든 같은 조건이 적용된다. 지역가입자는 연소득과 소유 재산에 따라 부과된다.

The cutoff is higher for families. The range for couples is between 200,000 won a month to 280,000 won, depending on whether they are single-income or double-income. For a family of three the range is between 250,000 won and 350,000 won and for a family of four it is 310,000 and 430,000 won. The range increases as the number of dependents grows.

cutoff: 중단, 차단

single-income: 외벌이

double-income: 맞벌이

dependent: 딸린 식구, 보통은 자녀, 피부양자

가족의 경우 기준이 되는 건강보험료의 기준이 더 높다. 2인 가구의 경우 월 20만~28만원 사이며, 외벌이인지 맞벌이인지에 따라 차이가 난다. 3인 가족의 경우 25만~35만원, 4인 가족의 경우 31만~43만원이다. 가족 수가 늘어날수록 커진다.

However, even if people qualify because of their health insurance payments, they could be disqualified if they own expensive property.

payment: 지불, 납입

하지만 건강보험료 기준에 맞아도 비싼 부동산을 소유하고 있다면 탈락이다.

Any family that owns a property with a taxable value exceeding 900 million won is ineligible for a grant. So too for any family that reported more than 20 million won income from financial investments last year.

taxable: 과세되는

과세 대상 재산이 9억원 이상인 가족은 재난지원금을 받을 수 없다. 지난해 2000만원 이상의 금융소득을 신고한 가족도 받을 수 없다.

Foreigners are eligible if they are permanent foreign residents with F-5 visas or marriage immigrants with F-6 visas. They must be covered by national health insurance. If they are not covered by employers, they need to be registered as regional subscribers.

permanent foreign resident: 영주권이 있는 외국인 (*F-5비자 발급)

marriage immigrant: 결혼 이주자(*F-6비자 발급)

외국인의 경우 F-5비자를 갖고 있는 영주권자나 F-6비자를 갖고 있는 결혼 이민자는 재난지원금 지급 대상이다. 하지만 공공 의료보험에 가입해 있어야 한다. 직장의료보험 가입자가 아니라면 지역의료보험에 등록돼 있어야 한다.

The government plans to give the grants to roughly 20.18 million households. The government will start accepting online applications starting Sept. 6 while offline application will start on Sept. 13.

household: 가구

application: 신청서

정부는 약 2018만 가구에 지원금을 지급할 계획이다. 정부는 9월 6일부터 신청서를 온라인으로 접수받을 예정이며 오프라인으로는 9월 13일부터다.

In the first week applications will be accepted on a staggered schedule accordingly to the applicants' year of birth. On Monday, people whose years of birth end in 1 or 6 can apply; on Tuesday, it will be for birthyears that end in 2 or 7; on Wednesday 3 and 8; Thursday 4 and 9; Friday 5 and 0; and starting Saturday, anyone can apply.

stagger: 시차를 두다, 비틀거리다

applicant: 신청자

첫 주 신청서는 신청자의 출생연도에 따라 순차적으로 스케줄에 따라 접수할 수 있다. 월요일에는 출생연도 끝자리가 1이나 6인 사람이 신청할 수 있다. 화요일은 2와 7, 수요일은 3과 8, 목요일은 4와 9. 금요일은 5와 0으로 끝나는 사람이 신청할 수 있다. 토요일부터는 누구나 신청할 수 있다.