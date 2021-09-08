[THINK ENGLISH] 황의조, 이적설 끝에 결국 보르도에 남는다

보르도의 황의조가 8월 28일 프랑스 니스에 위치한 알리안츠 리비에라 경기장에서 프랑스 리그 1의 OGC 니스와 지롱댕 드 보르도 사이의 경기에서 니스 수비수 장클레르 토디보를 상대하고 있다. [AFP/연합]

After days of rumors and speculation, the Hwang Ui-jo transfer rollercoaster has ended exactly where it began: Bordeaux.

Hwang Ui-jo transfer saga ends where it began: Bordeaux

황의조, 이적설 끝에 결국 보르도에 남는다

Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사

Thursday, September 2, 2021

After days of rumors and speculation, the Hwang Ui-jo transfer rollercoaster has ended exactly where it began: Bordeaux.

speculation: 추측

transfer: 이적

며칠 간의 소문과 추측 끝에 황의조의 이적설 롤러코스터는 결국 시작된 곳, 보르도에서 끝이 났다.

The Korean forward, Bordeaux's top scorer last season, has been at the center of transfer rumors all summer. Although a crucial part of the Bordeaux attacking lineup, Hwang was seen as an easy way for the cash-strapped club to make a quick buck, with even the official Ligue 1 website listing him as one of the top players to watch during the transfer window.

forward: 포워드, 공격수

cash-strapped: 재정난에 처한

make a quick buck: 쉽게 돈을 벌다

transfer window: 이적 시장 기간

공격수 황의조는 지난 시즌 보르도의 득점왕이었음에도 여름 내내 이적설에 휘말렸다. 보르도의 공격 라인업에서 중요한 역할을 하는 황의조이지만 재정난에 처한 구단이 쉽게 돈을 벌 수 있는 방법으로 여겨졌기 때문이다. 리그 1에서도 이적 시장에서 가장 주목해야 할 선수 중 한명으로 황의조를 꼽았다.

But despite interest, no deal was made for Hwang over the long summer months. It wasn't until the very last couple of days of the transfer window, which closed at midnight on Tuesday, that French press started to report that a Hwang deal was seriously in the works.

press: 언론

in the works: 진행되고 있는

많은 관심이 쏠렸지만 황의조의 이적은 일어나지 않았다. 모든 이적이 마감되는 8월 31일 자정을 몇 일 남기지 않은 시점에서야 프랑스 언론은 황의조의 이적이 진행되고 있다고 보도했다.

French journalist Clement Carpentier reported Monday that, according to an unnamed source, Bordeaux had finalized a 14-million-euro ($16.6-million-dollar) deal for Hwang. Neither Carpentier nor the subsequent French reports had any information on where Hwang was supposedly headed, but the rumors pointed to a wealthy Russian club, potentially Dynamo Moscow.

unnamed source: 익명의 출처, 소식통

head (v.): 향하다

프랑스 언론인 클레멍 카펜티에는 익명의 소식통에 의하면 보르도가 황의조에 대해 1400만 유로 (1600만 달러) 짜리 계약을 체결했다고 30일에 보도했다. 카펜티에 보도 이후에도 프랑스 언론들은 황의조가 어디로 향할지에 대해서는 정보가 없었지만 일부는 자금이 충분한 러시아 클럽 다이나모 모스크바의 가능성을 제기했다.

If that was real, it fell through — some reports suggest that Hwang himself refused the move.

fall through: 무산되다, 실현되지 못하다

refuse: 거부하다

당시에 사실이었는지 모르지만, 이제는 그 가능성이 무산되었다. 일부 보도에 따르면 황의조 본인이 이적을 거부 했다고 한다.

With no time left on the transfer clock, the Hwang transfer saga came to a close. Bordeaux fail to raise some much-needed funds, but they do get to keep their top scorer. The frantic scramble to make a deal has likely left Hwang feeling fairly uncomfortable, but the evidence suggests the attempted move was purely economic, not because the club isn't happy with his performance.

saga: 대하소설

funds: 자금

frantic: 서두는

이적 마감 시점이 얼마 남지 않은 가운데 황의조 이적 설은 막을 내렸다. 보르도가 필요로 하는 자금을 모으는데 는 실패했을지 모르지만, 보르도의 득점왕은 팀에 남게 되었다. 황의조는 난데없는 협상 경쟁이 불편했을지 모르지만 이적설의 배경을 봤을 때 보르도가 이적을 진행시키려 했던 이유는 순전히 경제적 이유 때문이지 황의조의 실력 때문이 아닌 것으로 보인다.