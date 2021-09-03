[THINK ENGLISH] 헨드리와 루카스의 새 싱글, 반발로 인해 취소

Release of Hendery and Lucas's new single canceled amid backlash

헨드리와 루카스의 새 싱글, 반발로 인해 취소

Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Thursday, August 26, 2021

SM Entertainment announced Wednesday that it decided to suspend the release of WayV members Lucas and Hendery’s single “Jalapeño,” after allegations were made against Lucas by someone claiming to be his ex-girlfriend.

SM Entertainment announced Wednesday that it decided to suspend the release of WayV members Lucas and Hendery’s single “Jalapeño,” after allegations were made against Lucas by someone claiming to be his ex-girlfriend.

suspend: 중단하다, 연기하다

allegation: (부정한 일을 했다는) 주장, 의혹 제기

SM 엔터테인먼트는 수요일, 웨이브이 멤버 루카스의 전 여자친구라고 주장하는 사람의 폭로 후 루카스와 헨드리의 싱글 “할라피뇨” 공개를 중단하기로 결정했다고 발표했다.

After a netizen accused Lucas of gaslighting her and using her for money, two other woman came forward with similar allegations. Gaslighting can be defined as manipulating someone by psychological means into questioning their own sanity.

accuse: 고발하다, 혐의를 제기하다

manipulation: 조작, 조종

psychological: 심리적인

sanity: 온전한 정신상태

한 네티즌이 루카스가 자신을 가스라이팅하고 금전적으로 이용했다고 폭로하자, 두 명의 여성이 추가로 비슷한 주장을 들고 나왔다. 가스라이팅은 누군가를 심리적으로 조종해 스스로가 온전한 정신상태인지 의심하도록 만드는 행위로 정의된다.

The Hong Kong rapper and member of boy band NCT and its Chinese sub-unit WayV, apologized to fans on his Instagram for his “wrongdoings.”

wrongdoing: 잘못된 행위

홍콩 출신 래퍼이자 보이그룹 NCT와 그 중국기반 유닛 웨이브이의 멤버인 루카스는 인스타그램을 통해 팬들에게 자신의 잘못에 대해 사과했다.

“I’ve been looking back at my actions and I was able to sincerely reflect on myself,” he wrote. “It was wrong and irresponsible and I betrayed my loving and supportive fans. Once again, I would like to apologize to everyone who may have been disappointed by my actions. I will make sure this never happens again and I will halt all my schedules as of now and take time to refl ect on myself.”

look back at ~: ~을 되돌아보다

reflect on ~: ~을 반성하다, 되돌아보다

irresponsible: 무책임한

betray: 배신하다

halt: 중단하다

그는 “제 지난 행동을 돌아보고 진심으로 반성하게 되었습니다”라고 적었다. “제 과거의 행동은 분명 잘못된 부분이었고, 팬 여러분께서 오랫동안 주신 성원과 지지를 저버린 무책임한 행동이었습니다. 다시 한번 저의 행동으로 인해 실망감을 느끼셨을 모든 분들께 죄송하다는 말씀드리고 싶습니다. 다시는 이런 일이 없도록 하며, 예정된 활동을 모두 중단하고 반성하는 시간을 가지려고 합니다.”

“Jalapeño” was set to drop on Wednesday. The release of the track's music video as well as other related content was also postponed.

set to ~: ~하기로 예정되다

drop: 공개하다, 공개되다

postpone: 연기하다

“할라피뇨”는 수요일 공개될 예정이었으나, 곡의 뮤직비디오를 비롯한 다른 관련 콘텐츠 공개 역시 연기되었다.