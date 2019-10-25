PHOTOS: The Breathtaking Visuals of the BTS Bermuda Triangle

The meaning of the Bermuda Triangle means something completely different in the world of K-pop fans.

I wouldn't mind getting lost in here!

In case you're not aware of the term, the Bermuda Triangle of an idol group consists of three members that are widely known for their extremely beautiful/handsome visuals.

Naturally, the Bermuda Triangle of BTS is especially popular and well known, and consists of the members:

Jin,

V,

and Jungkook.

If you fall into these visuals, it's impossible to come out!

The three of them have slightly different looks and charms, but the same thing is that they're all deadly handsome!

Enjoy these pictures of the BTS Bermuda Triangle throughout the years.

This part in DNA is totally intentional, right? The Bermuda Triangle has mysteriously taken my heart.

See how they've grown so well?

