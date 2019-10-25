ASTRO MOONBIN's Crazy Dance Moves Had Female Idols Shook

We don't often see male and female idols mingling on stage because they don't want to spark any dating rumors. But ASTRO's Moonbin seemed to give absolutely no care for such concerns when he aggressively approached these female idols. In fact, he painted himself so humorously that it was clear he wasn't actually trying to make moves on these girls.

These girls' jaws dropped when they saw him!

Girlfriend's SinB was the first victim. We can see her cringing when Moonbin suddenly prances towards her with what looks like (but frankly, what we wouldn't call) dance moves.

Apparently, the friendship between Moonbin and SinB goes way back! This explains how she was able to so bluntly act repulsed by Moonbin without worrying whether she'd hurt his feelings. She was just joking around with her childhood friend!

The next female idol to notice Moonbin's shenanigans was Itzy's Chaeryeong. She was casually looking around until she spotted Moonbin....

...and her reaction was priceless!

We know that Moonbin normally looks like this on stage:

But we'd love to see more of him and his handsome Astro members breaking out of their idol personas once in a while!

