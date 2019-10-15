How Hate Comments Affected RM And SUGA of BTS

1 읽는 중

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Amidst the shock of former K-pop starlet Sulli's death, online communities are shedding new light on a quote by a BTS member, made 4 years ago.

RM's comment from 4 years ago trends online with the recent news of Sulli, who was a victim to numerous hate comments.

It takes 5 seconds for someone with a passing feeling of animosity towards me to type a hate comment. But I read that comment and mull it over for 5 hours, 5 days. - RM of BTS

In that 2015 interview with Dong-a Ilbo, RM admitted that in the early years of his idol career, he was reading and taking to heart every single hate comment he came across.

RM reads and reacts to hate comments on Mnet&#39;s &#39;4 Things Show&#39;

RM reads and reacts to hate comments on Mnet&#39;s &#39;4 Things Show&#39;

Now, however, he couldn't care less.

In a V LIVE episode, RM says, "you need to listen to constructive criticism. Nobody's perfect. It'd be dogmatic to think you are. But there are also people who attack you for no legitimate reason. That's just sad. There's too much good in the world to focus on those unreasonable attacks instead. Life's too short for that."

RM commenting on haters during V LIVE episode, Screenshots from Online Community

RM commenting on haters during V LIVE episode, Screenshots from Online Community

"So just 'mic drop' in those cases," he says, shamelessly plugging their hit song 'Mic Drop' featuring Steve Aoki.

Suga takes a similar approach. "You guys worry about hate comments. I kind of feel bad [for those who write them] because... I don't really read them," he admits with his usual taciturn grace. "So haters could hate as much as they want. Our agency will probably sue them. I don't read their comments but they might get sued. No appropriate way to deal with them otherwise. Everyone's happy this way. Just go ahead write more."

Although the reason behind Sulli's decision to end her own life is unclear, Sulli has publicly spoken about her struggle with depression and the pain that hate comments have caused her.

Sulli was one of the four hosts of JTBC's talk show 'Night of Hate Comments.' On the very first episode, she revealed that there was a time in her life when she "only walked narrow streets without any people" because she was afraid of seeing people - afraid that they'll harass her with negative comments.

We can only hope that the world becomes a kinder place.

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

