사회

ARMYs Are Infuriated By A KIM WOO SEOK Fan

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Facebook

Photo from Facebook

On BTS Jimin's birthday, his fans were busy trending birthday celebrating hashtags for him on Twitter.

The fan started a disrespectful hashtag that trended on Twitter

To their outrage, along with the celebrating hashtags, the hashtag #HappyBirthdayGorila also started trending. The tweets containing the hashtag were mostly by haters mocking Jimin.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Fans found the original tweet that first used the hashtag, and the user turned out to be ONE IT -  a fan of X1. This could be inferred from the profile picture of Kim Wooseok, a member of X1, and the user's previous tweets related to X1.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

As the incident became larger, the user 킥킥 eventually uploaded an apology.

"Hello. I am 킥킥. Today on BTS Jimin's birthday I tweeted the hashtag #HappyBirthdayGorila, and the hashtag trended. At first I did it as a joke with my friends on Twitter, but I never thought it would trend and become such a big issue. I am very sorry. I apologize to Jimin and BTS' fandom ARMY for offending them by tweeting this mocking hashtag on BTS Jimin's birthday. From now on I will never be seen on Twitter. I deserve the criticism and I should have thought in another's position but I was short-sighted. This incident on Jimin's birthday is all my fault and all I can say is that I am very sorry. I am truly sorry for protecting my tweets and closing my DM earlier without a word. I will never come into Twitter again so this kind of incident never happens again. Once again I am truly sorry."

However, ARMYs were not satisfied with the short and simple apology written on an iPhone memo and required a new apology with more sincerity.

Shortly after, a new handwritten apology was uploaded.

"Hello I am 킥킥. I truly apologize for the memo apology I uploaded earlier without sincerity.
Although the hurt I have given ARMY and ONE IT cannot disappear because I apologize, I am still truly sorry.
I think I deserve to be criticized for tweeting without thinking.
It is 100% my fault that this incident has become so large and even though I started it as a minor joke I see my actions were very thoughtless as I put myself in another's shoes.
I am truly sorry for tweeting this mocking hashtag on BTS Jimin's birthday.
I will never come into Twitter again, and this type of incident will never happen again.
Although saying sorry is all I can do, the initial use of the hashtag #HappyBirthdayGorila is entirely my fault, and I caused this incident, so I think it is right to work to take it off 'current trending' and help trend BTS Jimin's birthday congratulating hashtags.
I truly regret this and apologize to BTS fans once more. I also want to truly say I'm sorry to ONE ITs who have been affected by my profile picture and bio. I think you will still be very angry even while reading this. I apologize once more. I am truly sorry for this short piece of writing and thank you for reading."

However, no written apology can possibly compensate for the hurt that ARMYs felt on the day of their idol's birthday, and both ARMY and ONE IT continue to express anger towards this unfortunate incident.

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

