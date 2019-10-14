1 읽는 중

JIMIN's World-class Birthday Ad Wows Fans

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

October 13th was BTS Jimin's 25th birthday, and his fans prepared many special events for him.

The scale of his fans is amazing. Happy birthday, Jimin!

Especially Jimin's Chinese fandom PARKJIMINBAR amazed people with their huge scale of celebration.

PARKJIMINBAR is known for its tremendous scale in celebrating Jimin's birthday each year. This year they prepared 25 events, and this tweet shows the 24th.

Along with many other events around the world. in China they organized the world's largest lighting show. These are photos of the actual light show project, which took place at the Hangzhou G20 Summit Landmark.

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

They borrowed 34 large buildings and it is said the entire length is up to 2.3 km, while a total of 700,000 lights were used.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Wow. We hope Jimin will see photos of the show and see the love his fans are giving him!

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

