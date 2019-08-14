1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

HOW To Wear PINK Like A BOSS: Inspired BY RED VELVET Teaser Photo

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Red Velvet Official Facebook

Photo from Red Velvet Official Facebook

It seems like just yesterday that Red Velvet came back with a summer song, Zimzalabim. he excitement from their comeback has yet to subside, but now they're coming back again with another summer song Umpah, Umpah!

On Wednesdays we wear PINK!

SM Entertainment released the new album's teaser photo, 'ReVe Festival Day 2,' yesterday, and let me tell you it's just plain gorgeous. The girls of Red Velvet are dressed up as pink western cowgirls.

Well, of course, I couldn't just let this slide. I had to find out where to get these outfits and how to recreate this look. I mean, mainly because it is a Wednesday. And on Wednesdays, we wear PINK.

Photo from Red Velvet Official Facebook

Photo from Red Velvet Official Facebook

Images from the brand mentioned above

Images from the brand mentioned above

Photo from Red Velvet Official Facebook

Photo from Red Velvet Official Facebook

Images from the brand mentioned above

Images from the brand mentioned above

Photo from Red Velvet Official Facebook

Photo from Red Velvet Official Facebook

Images from the brand mentioned above

Images from the brand mentioned above

Well, there you have it. Your pinkspiration.

The outfits in the photo are quite high-end and pricey, but if you would like to see an article on how to recreate the looks with a tight budget, let me know in the Facebook comments! I'll be sure to take all of your opinions into account!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article: 
"Idol School" SOM HYE-IN Comes Out as Bisexual 

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT