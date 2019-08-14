1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

"Idol School" SOM HYE-IN Comes Out as Bisexual

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Som Hye-in from Mnet's Idol School has come out as bisexual through her Instagram.

While there are fans who supported her decision to come out, others aren't so happy about it

On July 31st, she posted "I actually have a very very very pretty girlfriend. I'm bisexual. And I have a girlfriend!". She posted pictures of her and her current girlfriend with the captions "My lovely girl" and "chu chu My girlfriend".

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

When a fan asked her if she was really a lesbian, Som Hye-in replied "I'm bisexual. And I have girlfriend now.".

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

While many have sent supporting messages towards the happy couple, others weren't so happy about the coming out. Som addressed all the negativity by being honest and truthful.

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

"My girlfriend has short hair, just my girlfriend's style. PLZ respect her. It's heartbreaking to ask my girlfriend if she's a man or a woman."

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

She also warned not to spread false rumors about her, and that she never asked for anyone to understand homosexuality.

Meanwhile, rumors about her past behaviors such as bullying at school has also been brought up again which was first raised during her appearance in Idol School.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
How JIN's Worldwide Handsome Face Overpowered His Bad Haircut

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT