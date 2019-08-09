BTS Becomes the First Korean Act to Become a Million Seller in Japan

BTS has become a million seller in Japan with their Japanese single album Lights/Boy With Luv.

They are also the first foreign male artist to achieve this feat!

According to the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ), they have been certified as the first Korean act and also first foreign male artist to achieve the title of million seller.

The RIAJ categorizes albums according to the monthly cumulative shipments into Gold(over 100,000 copies), Platinum(over 250,000 copies), Double Platinum(over half a million copies), Triple Platinum(over 750,000 copies), and Million(over 1M copies).

Meanwhile, BTS' album Lights/Boy With Luv had earned the No.1 place in the Oricon Daily Single Chart for 7 consecutive days right after its release.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

