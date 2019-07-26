1 읽는 중

DAESUNG's Official Statement After Reports of Illegal Activities in His Building

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Channel A reported that a building in Gangnam owned by Bigbang's Daesung has been operating illegal activities.

People are still not buying that he was unaware of the operation of illegal activities

Daesung is currently serving in the military, but the building was bought in 2017 which was before his enlistment. According to Channel A, evidence of illegal activities and mediating prostitution services have been found.

The building register indicates that floors 5 to 8 operates restaurants and photography studios. However, the elevator doesn't work for floors 5,6, and 7, and the 8th floor is blocked by a shutter. Neighboring businesses have witnessed women coming out from expensive cars and going into the building at night, and lights coming out from the window of the floors that were inaccessible during the daytime. When the reporters tried to enter the bar, they were resisted because it was a members-only bar.

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

Daesung later gave an official statement. The following is a translation of his statement.

Hello, this is Daesung!

First of all, I want to say that I am deeply sorry for having to give my greetings with something like this happening during my time in the military, and for worrying everyone.

The building that is mentioned in the reports has been under my possession from when I bought it before my enlistment until now. I was enlisted straight after the purchase and therefore I was unable to manage the building well, and I am once again deeply regretful.

The tenants already had their business during the time of my purchase so I was not fully aware of the illegal activities in the building. Legal actions will be taken for businesses that were undergoing illegal activities right away, and I will try my best in taking responsibility as the building owner.

Although it was too late, I am reflecting on my mistakes deeply.

I will take responsibility for all the misdoings. Thank you.

Even after the statement was released, people are still unconvinced that Daesung really wasn't aware of the fact that there were illegal activities in his own building.

What do you think about the matter?

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

