Busan Lighting Up Purple for BTS

Busan city is getting ready to welcome the seven boys of BTS for their fan meeting which will be held the following weekend.

Jungkook and Jimin's hometown getting all dressed up to welcome BTS!

Starting from today June 11th, 7 landmarks of Busan will shine brightly in purple to celebrate BTS's visit. The related organizations of the city had a meeting yesterday and decided to turn on purple lights and write greeting messages on some of the buildings and towers. Landmarks including Gwangan Bridge(a.k.a Diamond Bridge), Busan Cinema Center, and Busan Harbor Bridge will glow in vibrant purple for 6 days starting from June 11th till June 16th.

Not only is Busan getting dolled up to greet them, but they are also preparing thoroughly safety wise. The Busan Transportation Corporation is to increase 18 more subway trains and security on the fan meeting date. The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency announced that they will place 2 companies of police, and the Fire & Disaster Headquarters are to open up an emergency medical center.

It is said that this is a rare occasion in which a report session on the preparation for a private event to be held, and Busan will do its best to keep everything under control and make it into an opportunity to promote their city.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

