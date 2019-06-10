1 읽는 중

BTS Returns to Korea with Sunflowers on their Heads?!

Photo from NEWS1

Photo from NEWS1

Welcome back BTS! BTS ended their long journey of the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour and returned to Korea today on June 10th before their 5th Muster Magic Shop which will start in June 15th.

Well aren't they the most handsome sunflowers one has ever seen?

Photo from NEWS1

Photo from NEWS1

Photo from NEWS1

Photo from NEWS1

Photo from NEWS1

Photo from NEWS1

Many fans and reporters who were waiting for BTS in the airport was surprised to see that three of the members JIN, SUGA, J-HOPE turned into giant sunflowers.

J-HOPE: "This is the true 'airport fashion' everyone."

Actually this isn't the first time BTS made a goofy entrance. Remember when J-HOPE, SUGA and V wore this T-shirt with JIMIN's face on it with the words "We love BTS JIMIN"?

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

And the time they wore bunny rabbit hats?

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Wonder what kind of game they played this time for the sunflower penalty!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com


