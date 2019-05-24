1 읽는 중

BTS Surpasses 20 Million Followers on Twitter

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Congratulations BTS on passing 20 million followers on Twitter!

How much followers did they have when you started following?

BTS is cementing their status as worldwide heartthrob as they continue to attract more and more ARMYs. In 8 years they gathered 20 million followers on Twitter as well as gaining various subscribers and followers on their social network.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

They have 18 million followers on Instagram, 26 million on their iBigHit Youtube channel, and 14 million on V app.

This is especially meaningful since many people agree that one of the main cause for BTS's success is behind their active use of social network where they communicate with their fans, especially with the help of Twitter. They started Twitter even before they actually debuted and still continue to share their daily life with their beloved ARMYs.

Do you remember when you started following BTS? How many did they have back then? Let us know in the comments!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

