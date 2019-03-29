RM Talks About What He Thinks About Nickname "The Beatles For The 21st Century"

BTS's leader, RM showed a modest attitude towards their nickname, "The Beatles for the 21st-century".

He is so modest

American magazine, Entertainment Weekly published an interview with BTS on its Twitter.

In the interview, RM said, "Sometimes it feels really embarrassing when someone calls us a 21st-century Beatles or something like that".

The leader of the K-pop boy band also said, "If they want to call us a boy band, then we’re a boy band. If they want to call us a boy group, we’re a boy group. If they want to call us K-pop, then we’re cool with K-pop".

In the past, BTS was called "The Beatles for the 21st century" as well as a global pop sensation by BBC when the boy band sold out the all of 2 shows of LOVE YOURSELF tour at The O2 Arena in London. The media also praised the group commenting that BTS is currently the world's biggest boy band".

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

