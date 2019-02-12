1 읽는 중

BTS is Most Talked About Grammy Artist!!

Photo from Twitter @bts_bighit

If you've seen anything about the GRAMMYS or BTS during the last few days, you probably know that BTS did indeed make their appearance at the GRAMMYS. And they did present an award. But, they did not perform, nor did they win an award themselves. However, they did accomplish something else!

They may not have won an award, but they certainly won the audience's attention!!

Photo from Twitter

That's right, BTS was the most talked about Grammy artist this year. They had reportedly broke 10 million tweets during just two hours, while no other acts at the GRAMMYS passed even the 3 million mark.

Google Trends even mentioned them with a Tweet, showing that BTS was the most searched artist pertaining to who was performing at the GRAMMYS.

Besides just being tweeted about by ARMYs and other viewers alike, they also were featured in interviews and shows from many different broadcasts and stations, including PeopleTV and Good Morning America, to ask them how it felt to be on the red carpet and at the infamous ceremony.

ARMYs have jumped on this. While still recognizing that being called to give an award at the GRAMMYS is a great accomplishment and honor in itself, they are already counting on something extra for their boys in next year's ceremony. A performance? An award? Only time will tell!

Photo from Twitter

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

