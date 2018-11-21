1 읽는 중

How to Spice Up Your Look Like TWICE: Flash Those Earrings

Photos from NEWS1

It's easy to choose warmth over your style as winter looms ahead. However, if you are the type of girl that cannot give up on fashion, then a good tip from TWICE is to flash those earrings instead.

Check out which TWICE member earring would match your look

Recently comeback with their newest single, YES or YES, our TWICE girls sure know how to style themselves up. Let's check out three of the members and their specific earring look to see if we can get some tips for ourselves this winter.

1. Loveliness Explosion: Nayeon

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Do you want to look lovely from head to toe? Then Nayeon in her voluminous red blouse and a button-down dress is your model for the day. The earring of her choice was big and bold heart earrings that dangle from a large pearl. All elegance and grace, the pearl and the heart guarantee a splash of loveliness no matter what you wear.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

2. Bold and Empowering: Jeongyeon

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

When you want that bold queen-like look, Jeongyeon's styling is the rule to follow. Instead of an innocent and more feminine style, many women these days opt for a graceful but empowering image, If this is true for you, a decorative arrangement of large jewels that drop in a tear-drop shape is your to-go piece. Dressed in simple tweed, it is in fact, the earrings that bring out the essence of the outfit, giving Jeongyeon the image of a powerful yet elegant woman.

Photo from NEWS1

Photo from NEWS1

3. Model of Sophistication: Momo

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

From your daily look to your party look, if you are looking for a pair of earrings that can match and brighten any outfit for any occasion, TWICE's Momo has got the perfect tip for you. Flashing huge circular earrings that dangle in sheens of black and gold, Momo's look for the day radiates style and sophistication. If you want to give off that sophisticated vibe goes for the round circular earrings because they'll do the trick no matter what outfit.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

