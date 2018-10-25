Accessory Trends and How to Wear Them According to BTS JIMIN

The boys from BTS don't just have the moves and vocals, but they also know a thing or two about fashion.

Bring your accessorizing this fall/winter to the next level using these tips from Jimin!

Among the seven members, Jimin is often pointed out as a fashion and makeup icon.

Jimin's style can be described as a subtle sexiness that's not too extravagant or excessive. Anybody can easily upgrade their style by looking at what he's wearing!

As shown by Jimin, these trends are simple to follow and can take your fall and winter outfits from zero to 100 in just a few seconds. Let's see what kind of accessory tips we can gain by looking at how Jimin is styling his pieces!

First off, necklaces. Whatever Jimin wears, he always wears a thin necklace that naturally goes together with the rest of his look.

Like Jimin, you can pair a thin silver necklace with similarly toned dangly silver drop earrings or rings for a chic, stylish look. Silver matched together has a more delicate feel than gold.

Or, instead of pairing your necklace with other kinds of accessories, you could also pair different lengths of necklaces together for emphasis.

Next are earrings. Dangly, small pendant earrings are trending this fall and winter season, and Jimin does not fall short! Here we can see a few examples of him wearing pendant earrings.

Long, dangly earrings like this can help make your face appear longer and more slender. If you have an angular face, we recommend a round pendant.

Bold rings are another key item this fall/winter. As monochromatic looks are big especially during these colder seasons, a bold ring can make a big statement in an otherwise monochrome outfit.

A bold ring on the index finger of your dominant hand will be sure to grab other peoples' attention. You can even try matching it with more vintage rings on other fingers.

Our last trend to introduce today is layered bracelets. Commonly used in summer fashion, adding a silver bracelet to any fall look is a great way to take your style up a notch without looking like too much.

We recommend layering thin bracelets together with a pendant on one, as the key piece.

Jimin can be seen here wearing multiple bracelets together, that doesn't make too much of a strong point, but rather naturally suggests that he paid attention to style.

Silver is a color that anyone can easily pull off, and Jimin shows us how to do it with some real style. But once you have all this silver jewelry, it's important to know how to take care of it properly. You can use an unused toothbrush with a little bit of toothpaste to gently scrub dull silver, wash it in water with a little shampoo or detergent, or even rub some old lipstick on it and then wipe clean with a cloth.

With all these accessory tips seen from Jimin, your fall/winter fashion this year will be sure to stand out!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

