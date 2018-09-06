1 읽는 중

There's a 'Cute Secret' Hidden in BTS' 'IDOL' Choreography?!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Did you know that there's a 'little secret' hidden in BTS' IDOL choreography?

Did you notice this?

Recently, some parts of BTS' IDOL choreography went viral on several online communities. It was because of their fans' speculation that there is a short, entertaining dance move in the middle of the choreography.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

According to the uploaded clips, seven members of BTS look like they're posing for different superheroes at the part where the lyrics go like, "We sometimes become superheroes."

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Jin, Suga, Jimin each turned into Hulk, Wolverine, and Spider-man. J-Hope, V, RM, Jungkook transformed into Anpanman, Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

After noticing this cute choreography, fans are expressing their surprised feelings; "Wow, I just found this out. Goosebumps!", "I recognized this today. That is so creative and adorable!"

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

