There's a 'Cute Secret' Hidden in BTS' 'IDOL' Choreography?!

Did you know that there's a 'little secret' hidden in BTS' IDOL choreography?

Did you notice this?

Recently, some parts of BTS' IDOL choreography went viral on several online communities. It was because of their fans' speculation that there is a short, entertaining dance move in the middle of the choreography.

According to the uploaded clips, seven members of BTS look like they're posing for different superheroes at the part where the lyrics go like, "We sometimes become superheroes."

Jin, Suga, Jimin each turned into Hulk, Wolverine, and Spider-man. J-Hope, V, RM, Jungkook transformed into Anpanman, Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor.

After noticing this cute choreography, fans are expressing their surprised feelings; "Wow, I just found this out. Goosebumps!", "I recognized this today. That is so creative and adorable!"

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com