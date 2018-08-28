"BTS JIMIN, Wow"… What Were JIMIN's Thoughtful Gestures That Lead People to Join the Fan Club?

Together with BTS' comeback, members' sweet-tempered characteristics captured on camera became an issue once again.

Yes I knew it!! I've also seen him being considerate to others in many photographs/videos!

Especially, Jimin on diverse online communities brought the attention of fans with his kind attitude. On August 17, there was a post uploaded with a title "BTS Jimin, wow".

The writer jotted down "My friend is a muggle (not a fan of Kpop artists). But when I sent this GIF, she saved it for the very first time. She said "He is so kind. Give me some more of his GIFs" and I was so proud".

In the GIF user has uploaded, BTS members were standing near their waiting room at High1 SEOUL MUSIC AWARDS in January 2017.

At the back of J-Hope thanking ARMYs for the awards through V Live, Jimin was spotted guiding ways to the middle-aged man who seems to be lost. When the man appreciated Jimin for his kindness, Jimin made a bow with courtesy.

This wasn't the first time Jimin was seen polite and considerate.

When the cameraman was busy walking backward, filming Jimin, he prevented the cameraman from bumping into female idol members approaching from the back.

Jimin seemed very touched when other idols gave a round of applause. He made a bow at the end and gave everyone the high-fives.

V in the morning was eating the toast half asleep. Jimin pet V's hair as he found V cute.

Jimin was frequently spotted considerate of others outside the camera frame. And with such unintentional behaviors, fans already have noticed that Jimin from the first was very polite and thoughtful. Fans complimented "Not also Jimin, but whole BTS members are said to have a good personality", "A true fan must have innumerable numbers of photographs and videos capturing their kind-hearted moments".

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

