EXO's SEHUN & LAY Slayed Even When They Were Fill-ins of a SHINEE Member

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

In January of 2011, EXO's Lay went on stage for a dance performance at SHINee's first exclusive concert, on behalf of Jonghyun who got his ankle injury. Even though he had not much time to practice, and although he was still a trainee, he flawlessly performed SHINee's choreography, proving himself as EXO's main dancer.

Even as substitutes, they performed flawlessly!

In October of 2013, at SM TOWN Live held in Beijing, EXO's Sehun sang Love Like Oxygen with SHINee on behalf of Minho. Minho couldn't attend the concert due to a drama shoot. At that time, Sehun was only in his second year since debut, but he presented a stable performance.

There were times when Super Junior members have also filled in for SHINee member's vacancies.

In November 2009, when Jonghyun was diagnosed with swine flu, Super Junior's Yesung filled in for his spot. After Jonghyun recovered, Onew was diagnosed with the same disease, and this time, Leeteuk was there for SHINee.

When SHINee's members were away, their stages were filled with warmhearted senior and junior singers. It's heartbreaking to recall that now, the empty spot that Jonghyun has left, will never be replaced by anyone.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

