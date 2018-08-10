1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

"Hime Got a Hime Cut!" ReVeluvs' Explosive Responses Toward Irene's New Hairstyle Were…

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Red Velvet finally made their comeback.

There's nothing in the world Irene can't pull off..

However, the thing that caught the attention of ReVeluvs was Irene's new hairstyle. Irene in this album gave a dare to the "Hime cut". And the result? Beautiful as always.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Red Velvet recently came back with mini album Summer Magic on August 6. The title track Power Up aims to target boiling hot summer, displaying a cool atmosphere with drastic yellow and blue colored outfits.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Until now, Irene was always stuck to a long straight hair, restricting herself from a big transition. But this time, she made a slight variation to herself by trying out a Hime cut. Hime in Japanese means "princess". Literally speaking, it is the hairstyle former princesses had where they trim the side hair until the chin line.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Hime cut is a challenging hairstyle, not anyone dares to try. When fans encountered Irene in the new music video, responses varied "Her beauty seems to have no limit", "Before, she pulled off the onion bang, and now Hime cut? I was to have that hairstyle, I would be a pig. But as expected, we are living in a different world".

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Meanwhile, Red Velvet announced to promote their title track Power Up starting August 10 on KBS' Music Bank, and afterwards on MBC's Show! Music Core, and SBS' Inkigayo, snapping into an actual promotion.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT