"Hime Got a Hime Cut!" ReVeluvs' Explosive Responses Toward Irene's New Hairstyle Were…

Red Velvet finally made their comeback.

There's nothing in the world Irene can't pull off..

However, the thing that caught the attention of ReVeluvs was Irene's new hairstyle. Irene in this album gave a dare to the "Hime cut". And the result? Beautiful as always.

Red Velvet recently came back with mini album Summer Magic on August 6. The title track Power Up aims to target boiling hot summer, displaying a cool atmosphere with drastic yellow and blue colored outfits.

Until now, Irene was always stuck to a long straight hair, restricting herself from a big transition. But this time, she made a slight variation to herself by trying out a Hime cut. Hime in Japanese means "princess". Literally speaking, it is the hairstyle former princesses had where they trim the side hair until the chin line.

Hime cut is a challenging hairstyle, not anyone dares to try. When fans encountered Irene in the new music video, responses varied "Her beauty seems to have no limit", "Before, she pulled off the onion bang, and now Hime cut? I was to have that hairstyle, I would be a pig. But as expected, we are living in a different world".

Meanwhile, Red Velvet announced to promote their title track Power Up starting August 10 on KBS' Music Bank, and afterwards on MBC's Show! Music Core, and SBS' Inkigayo, snapping into an actual promotion.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

