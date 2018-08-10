7 Days Left Until the End of Poll… Voting for 2018 SOBA Gets Heated Up

Competition between fandoms is getting heated over the voting of 2018 SORIBADA BEST K-MUSIC AWARDS(or SOBA), which is to be held on August 30.

Who's going to be the winner of popularity award?!

2018 SOBA's award criteria includes streaming records(50%), steering committee points(10%), expert committee points(10%), and most importantly, fan votes(30%). Voting for an artist in this award is called 'STICK', and 'sticking' can be done by using the 'stars' earned by each user of Soribada. STICK votes will be reflected only in the main prizes, male & female popularity award, and hip-hop artist award.

As of the morning of August 10, EXO is on the first place of the main prize poll, earning 14% of votes. On the second place is BTS with 13%.

Voting for male popularity award is more fierce than this.

EXO is again, topping the ranking with 42%, followed by Wanna One and BTS, who has garnered 42% and 14% of votes respectively.

Each fandom is firing up on this STICK voting. In particular, on Twitter and online communities, ARMYs are encouraging fellow fans to vote, thinking about the fact that BTS has confirmed their attendance on SOBA awards, even in the midst of hectic overseas schedules.

Wannables are also desperate, in that, this award is one of few chances they can present Wanna One with a prize.

On 2018 SOBA, top idol groups including Wanna One, BTS, TWICE, and Red Velvet are all making their appearances. While big stages are anticipated, much attention is gathering on which group will win the popularity award.

