EXO's BAEKHYUN Reveals Somewhat Cute and Unique Reason Behind Him Not Getting Pierced

EXO's Baekhyun often wore earrings on stage.

Lol who would have guessed this haha

Fans might have thought Baekhyun has perfectly pulled off the earrings, but have you known that it was the clip-on earrings!

Baekhyun did not get his ears pierced, and the reason behind it is quite unique.

Usually, people restrain themselves from piercing their ears by the fear and pain of piercing their skin.

But Baekhyun said, "If I wished to pierce my ears, I had to do it earlier. It's too late now, I don't want to make those times without my ears pierced, in a vain."

For reference, Xiumin and Chen are the only members in EXO who have legitimate piercings.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com