BLACKPINK Successfully Wrapped Up the 8 Week Promotion of Their First Mini Album "SQUARE UP"

BLACKPINK successfully wrapped up the 8-week promotion of DDU-DU DDU-DU and FOREVER YOUNG and sent warm greetings to BLINKs.

"Thank you always, and love you guys. We hope to see you soon!"

Members expressed their gratitude to fans through official Instagram on August 5 "Today was our last day of the promotion. We all tried our very best to show up a little more grown up to our BLINKs who remained waiting and supporting us for a year. But how was it? Did we do well? We were reassured once again by BLINKs who are keeping our sides no matter how hot and cold outside is. Thank you always, love you guys. We hope to see you soon!"

Additionally, they've posted a group photo with a caption "We were really thankful toward BLINKs who came all the way to cheer us with smiling face despite the terrible heat wave. We were greatly touched by your support. Thank you for empowering us to win through the promotion and we'll continue working hard to be the ones who could strengthen our BLINKs."

Jennie also on her Instagram left a comment "8 weeks of heaven has finally come to an end. You guys make me smile and confident on stage. It was my pleasure to perform every weekend with DDDD and Forever Young. Can’t wait for our next step together ✨" conveying how she felt bittersweet about their promotion that has come to an end.

BLACKPINK put an end to promoting their first mini album SQUARE UP with SBS's Inkigayo on August 5.

The group came back with a title song DDU-DU DDU-DU after a year of interregnal and set new records with the track. They've topped Melon's daily chart for 30 days, and weekly chart for 4 weeks. And their music video has exceeded 200 million hits on Youtube as the fastest group among Kpop idols.

Not only domestic fans but foreign fans also got obsessed with the group. DDU-DU DDU-DU was ranked 40th on Billboard 200 and entered Hot 100 with a 55th ranking, which is the first, and greatest record set as Kpop female group.

BLACKPINK is having their first arena tour soon in Japan, and entering Kyocera Dome Osaka at the end of this year, as the first foreign female group.

