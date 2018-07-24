BLACKPINK LISA Possesses "This" Special Ability

BLACKPINK's LISA had an unexpected talent!

I guess she's better than me.. for real

Despite the fact that she is a foreigner from Thailand, her Korean handwriting was so neat.

Fans at the music program recording set received a notice on 'DDU-DU DDU-DU fan chant'. And the fan chant was written in pink color underneath the lyrics.

But then, fans discovered that LISA has written it. Fans found it astonishing that she writes as neat as Koreans.

LISA has been residing in Korea for last 8 years since she was chosen as a trainee from the audition held in overseas. LISA said "I've studied Korean every day for two hours. When I lived in a dorm, I had no choice but to use Korean to communicate with other members, which allowed me to be more fluent in Korean."

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

