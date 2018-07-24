1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BLACKPINK LISA Possesses "This" Special Ability

중앙일보

입력

Photo from YG Entertainment

Photo from YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK's LISA had an unexpected talent!

I guess she's better than me.. for real

Despite the fact that she is a foreigner from Thailand, her Korean handwriting was so neat.

Fans at the music program recording set received a notice on 'DDU-DU DDU-DU fan chant'. And the fan chant was written in pink color underneath the lyrics.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

But then, fans discovered that LISA has written it. Fans found it astonishing that she writes as neat as Koreans.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

LISA has been residing in Korea for last 8 years since she was chosen as a trainee from the audition held in overseas. LISA said "I've studied Korean every day for two hours. When I lived in a dorm, I had no choice but to use Korean to communicate with other members, which allowed me to be more fluent in Korean."

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT