Police Reported They've Caught TWICE MINA's Blackmailer on July 17

The blackmailer who claimed to attack TWICE members with hydrochloric acid has been caught by the police.

He threatened Mina to attack with hydrochloric acid!

Mina from the group received death threat and hydrochloric acid attack threat by an anonymous online user in June and July. With such shocking incident, JYP Entertainment asked to launch an investigation.

With the ongoing investigation, police on July 17 confirmed that they've caught the blackmailer, a young male in his early 20s.

Mina previously was physically threatened by the photographs and posts updated on the website "Ilgan Best" on June 13 and was threatened to be attacked by the hydrochloric acid on July 2 which let TWICE members to be safely guarded on their way back home from Japan.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com