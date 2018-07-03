EXCLUSIVE: Now You Can Visit "BTS Bus Stop" in Korea

The shooting site of BTS' album jacket of YOU NEVER WALK ALONE and music video of Spring Day will likely rise as a new Hallyu traveling spot.

Anybody can take a 'proof shot' here!

On July 2, Gangneung-si of Gangwon-do announced that they will officially start operating the so-called 'Bangtan Bus Stop' photo zone, in accordance with the opening day of Junmunjin beach.

In principle, BTS has never officially revealed the shooting sites of their music videos and album jackets until now. But, through VoomVoom, it has been unveiled for the first time that this place was 'Jumunjin beach' of Jumunjin-eup, Gangneung-si and that the exact spot where the bus stop was installed was Hyangho-ri 8-54.

Since then, Gangneung City Hall went through a month-long order and production process and installed a similar bus stop and signpost at Hyangho-ri 8-54.

Jumunjin-eup office did not set up fences around the Bangtan bus stop in order to let fans sit down at the stop and take pictures, just like how BTS did for their album jacket photos.

But, don't forget! "As it's an open space without any keeper or entrance fee, we hope all visitors refrain from leaving graffiti and etc, and respect this place," an official said to VoomVoom. If you visit the spot while retracing BTS' traces, please remember to cherish this place for other fans who would come after you!

