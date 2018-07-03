1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

EXCLUSIVE: Now You Can Visit "BTS Bus Stop" in Korea

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BigHit Ent.

Photo from BigHit Ent.

Photo from BigHit Ent.

Photo from BigHit Ent.

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

The shooting site of BTS' album jacket of YOU NEVER WALK ALONE and music video of Spring Day will likely rise as a new Hallyu traveling spot.

Anybody can take a 'proof shot' here!

On July 2, Gangneung-si of Gangwon-do announced that they will officially start operating the so-called 'Bangtan Bus Stop' photo zone, in accordance with the opening day of Junmunjin beach.

The &#39;Bangtan Bus Stop&#39; photo zone installed at Jumunjin beach, Photo by Voomvoom

The &#39;Bangtan Bus Stop&#39; photo zone installed at Jumunjin beach, Photo by Voomvoom

In principle, BTS has never officially revealed the shooting sites of their music videos and album jackets until now. But, through VoomVoom, it has been unveiled for the first time that this place was 'Jumunjin beach' of Jumunjin-eup, Gangneung-si and that the exact spot where the bus stop was installed was Hyangho-ri 8-54.

BTS&#39; songs are written on the bus route, Photo by Voomvoom

BTS&#39; songs are written on the bus route, Photo by Voomvoom

Photo by Voomvoom

Photo by Voomvoom

Since then, Gangneung City Hall went through a month-long order and production process and installed a similar bus stop and signpost at Hyangho-ri 8-54.

Jumunjin-eup office did not set up fences around the Bangtan bus stop in order to let fans sit down at the stop and take pictures, just like how BTS did for their album jacket photos.

But, don't forget! "As it's an open space without any keeper or entrance fee, we hope all visitors refrain from leaving graffiti and etc, and respect this place," an official said to VoomVoom. If you visit the spot while retracing BTS' traces, please remember to cherish this place for other fans who would come after you!

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT