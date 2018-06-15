Ticket Costs for BTS' U.S. Tour Exceeds Over $8,000

Billboard reported that tickets for BTS' U.S. tour concert are the most expensive tickets sold on the secondary market.

$8,000!!!

According to Billboard's article released on June 12, VIP tickets for BTS' U.S. tour went over $8,000 a pair. An official of TickPick, a secondary ticket market, explained, "BTS' popularity has increased significantly last year but they are only performing in six cities in the U.S. The limited number of shows combined with high demand led to increased ticket prices."

The highest priced show is the one held in Fort Worth, Texas, for which the cheapest seats are sold at $741 on StubHub. The most costly seats are $3,415. For the shows in Newark, New Jersey, the lowest price is $571 and VIP seats are sold at $8,060 the highest.

StubHub said that BTS' 2018 tour sales are similar to that of the tours of P!nk, Metallica, and Kendrick Lamar held last year.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

